Eagles training camp observations: Quez Watkins has a day

The weather cooled down in South Philadelphia in time for the Eagles to have their longest practice session of the summer so far.

Still no pads, but this practice lasted a tad over an hour and a half.

Let’s get to some observations:

1. As always, we’ll start with some housekeeping items:

• Haason Reddick (groin soreness) practiced for the first time this summer after missing the first two days. He was a limited participant but it’s a step in the right direction. Derek Barnett (knee) and Avonte Maddox (toe) were also limited.

• Maddox participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this summer. That’s good news for the Eagles’ nickel corner.

2. A few notable depth chart items:

• The first-team safeties to start on Sunday were Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds but we did see K’Von Wallace rotate in for Edmunds later in the session.

• The first-team linebackers were Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow but eventually Christian Elliss got some of the first-team reps next to Dean. Elliss has gotten some first-team reps in two of three practices.

• Before Maddox got 11-on-11 reps, it was Zech McPhearson with the first-team at nickel corner. He then went to second team when Maddox was out there. McPhearson and Josiah Scott have been splitting time but McPhearson is getting more run with the first team.

• Third day in a row for Cam Jurgens at right guard. Tyler Steen again worked with the second team at the same spot.

• Dennis Kelly was at right tackle on Sunday and Jack Driscoll took snaps on the left side of the backup offensive line unit. That’s an important note if Kelly ends up being the Eagles’ swing tackle this season. Last year, the Eagles had a unique setup with Andre Dillard backing up left tackle and left guard and Jack Driscoll backing up right tackle and right guard.

• Landon Dickerson was taking his normal first-team reps at left guard but he got replaced a few times by Sua Opeta. Perhaps Dickerson is dealing with a minor nagging issue.

• Ian Book and Tanner McKee continue to split third-team reps at QB.

3. It was a huge day for starting slot receiver Quez Watkins, who had several high-difficulty catches during team periods. He caught a perfect ball from Jalen Hurts during the first 11-on-11 period after separating from McPhearson. It was a perfect throw from Hurts between McPhearson and Blankenship but also a nice grab from Watkins for a gain of 25+ yards.

Watkins had another very nice catch near the left sideline, skying for a ball and coming down with it, winning the battle with McPhearson in the air. It was tight coverage from the corner but an impressive win for Watkins.

4. Aside from that early catch from Watkins, the offensive play of the day came on a deep ball to D’Andre Swift, who ran a wheel route and made a tough grab 30 yards downfield through contact. He ended up getting one of his arms held but still came down with the ball. You’ve already heard a ton about Swift’s ability as a pass-catcher through three days and there’s a reason for that.

5. We’re just three days into camp but Sunday was Hurts’ best day of the summer so far. He was great. Hurts was extremely accurate, threw the ball with touch and even showed off his ability as a runner, both on designed runs and scramble drills.

There are some plays where with other quarterbacks, I’d be ready to say the play was dead but with Hurts, you never really know. When you see a lumbering QB extend plays in a practice where he can’t be touched, you roll your eyes. When Hurts does it, you have to remember that he does this in games too. On one particular play, Hurts rolled left and then came all the way back to his right before delivering a huge throw of 40-50 yards. Olamide Zaccheus nearly pulled down an incredible catch. One fan behind me exclaimed, “You gotta catch that.” Ehh, it would have bee spectacular.

6. While Nakobe Dean has been getting all the first-team reps, it’s been a mostly quiet summer so far for the young linebacker. Of course, we’ll get a better sense of his ability once the pads go on. But I did see one impressive moment of recognition from Dean on Sunday, when he blew up a receiver screen to Britain Covey. If this was a “live” (tackle to the ground) period, it would have been a major highlight.

7. DeVonta Smith’s body control never ceases to amaze me. He had a catch along the right sideline working against James Bradberry and was able to somehow get both feet in. To be transparent, it was on the far side of the field so I didn’t have a great view of it but the referees ruled him in. And knowing what I do about Smith, I have no reason to doubt it.

Shortly after that play, Hurts unleashed a deep ball to Smith who got behind everyone on the right sideline. He was wide open, so it looked like a busted coverage. A.J. Brown was also open on the left sideline. Brown celebrated the big play from across the field.

DeVonta Smith coming at ya. pic.twitter.com/JkFfEy04fk — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 30, 2023

8. Still no offensive line vs. defensive line 1-on-1s yet, but we did see some 1-on-1s between receivers and corners. Here are a few notes from that period:

• Brown is so strong coming back to the ball. He got the first catch on Darius Slay in this period on a little comeback route. Great precision route-running from Brown, which we saw in individual drills too:

• Hurts underthrew Smith a tad on the next rep and Bradberry was able to knock the pass down.

• Great rep from Maddox on a deep ball to Watkins. Maddox was able to cover down field and get a hand in there to break up the pass. Maddox came up limping slightly but was back in team drills the next period.

• Pretty completion from Marcus Mariota to Tyrie Cleveland over rookie Mekhi Garner. It was a 30+ yard bomb for a touchdown. Garner had tight coverage but couldn’t knock it down. He screamed an expletive on jog back up the field.

9. Some notable plays on defense:

• Saw a little flash from rookie seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo, who got a “sack” on third-stringer Book.

• Josh Sweat had a “sack” with the first team working against the twos.

• Bradberry picked off a pass from Mariota that was thrown right at him. Looked like the offense wasn’t on the same page. Still, Bradberry is having a good summer so far.

10. At the end of practices, Nick Sirianni has a developmental period for third-string players who might not get a ton of reps throughout the course of a normal session. In the developmental period on Sunday, rookie receiver Joseph Ngata had an impressive catch over Kelee Ringo deep down the field. Ngata is a guy who is standing out a bit. Ringo was targeted on the next play too but the pass for Deon Cain fell incomplete.

Stupid Observation of the Day: It was Military Day at the NovaCare Complex, which is a fun day every year. After practice, each player gives their special military-style jersey to a service member.

The white defensive jerseys have camouflage numbers, which are nearly impossible to see from far away. I complained about that very briefly before realizing that if I can’t see camouflage numbers … they’re doing their job.

