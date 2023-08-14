Eagles sign 330-pound defensive tackle, place Bradley on Injured Reserve

The Eagles on Monday signed 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu and placed linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley on Injured Reserve.

Sagapolu, 26, played at Wisconsin and has been bouncing around NFL training camps and practice squads for five years but has never played in a regular-season game.

Sagapolu started out as an undrafted rookie with the Packers in 2019 but was released after training camp. He finished the year on the Lions’ practice squad but was released after training camp in 2020.

He spent 2021 training camp with the Falcons and then was with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this past spring and summer. The Maulers won the USFL Northern Division Championship before losing to Deon Cain’s Birmingham Stallions 28-12 in the USFL Championship Game in Canton, Ohio. Sagapolu had 22 tackles and four sacks during the USFL season.

Sagapolu becomes the ninth defensive tackle on the roster. Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Milton Williams are roster locks, and Moro Ojomo, Noah Elliss, Marlon Tuipulotu and Kentavius Street are also in camp.

Bradley was placed on season-ending IR after suffering a torn Achilles during the Eagles’ preseason game against the Ravens Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Bradley got hurt blocking during a Ty Zentner punt in the third quarter.

A 6th-round pick out of Temple in 2020, Bradley played in 45 out of 50 games over the last three years and has been a key special teamer since his rookie year. He played 131 defensive snaps – all in 2020 and 2021 – and 878 special teams snaps, most by far on the team over the last three seasons.

With Bradley on IR, the Eagles now have six off-ball linebackers on the 90-man roster: Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss, Ben VanSumeren and newcomers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. Those six have played a combined 63 defensive snaps in an Eagles uniform – 34 for Dean, 29 for Elliss.

Bradley, on the fourth year of his rookie deal, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

