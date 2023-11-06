Trending
Nick Sirianni

Watch live: Nick Sirianni speaks to media after the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Cowboys

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share

Nick Sirianni is set to speak to the media Monday afternoon after the Eagles' win over Cowboys and heading into a much needed bye week for the banged up Birds.

Follow along with the live stream at the top of this page once the press conference begins.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Nick SirianniPhiladelphia EaglesDallas Cowboys
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us