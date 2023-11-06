Watch live: Nick Sirianni speaks to media after the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Cowboys

Nick Sirianni is set to speak to the media Monday afternoon after the Eagles' win over Cowboys and heading into a much needed bye week for the banged up Birds.

Follow along with the live stream at the top of this page once the press conference begins.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube