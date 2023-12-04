Watch: Nick Sirianni speaks to media following Eagles Week 14 loss in Dallas

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon after watching film of Sunday night's ugly loss to the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Eagles sit at 10-3 and still control their own destiny in the NFC East. If the Eagles win their remaining four games, they will be crowned division champions for the second year in a row.

Check out the YouTube video below to see the head coach field questions from the Philly media.

