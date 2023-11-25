Eagles vs. Bills predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

The Eagles (9-1) are home to host the Bills (6-5) on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (8-2)

It's been a disappointing season for the Bills. After losing just 12 games the last three years, they’ve already lost five this year, including four of their last six. The Bills have been turning the ball over at an alarming rate – their 19 turnovers are 5th-most in the NFL and so far this year when they’re plus-1 or better they’re 4-0 and when they’re plus-0 or worse they’re 2-5. The Eagles have won 22 straight when they’re plus-1 or better, and they’re 22-1 overall under Nick Sirianni when they’re in positive territory in turnover margin. When they’re plus-0 or better they’re 27-5 and even when they’re minus-1 or better they’re 32-9. Only when they’re minus-2 or worse do they have a losing record at 2-5. So if you put the Bills’ turnover issues up against the Eagles’ success when they don’t have major turnover issues, I see giveaway-takeaway being pivotal Sunday. The Eagles only have one turnover in their last two games, and they haven’t lost a game when they haven’t turned the ball over in more than two years.

The Bills are talented. James Cook is averaging 5.0 yards per carry, Stefon Diggs is on his way to his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, Allen is as good as anybody when he gets hot, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Rasul Douglas highlight an active secondary and Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa and Ed Oliver have a combined 22 sacks. But they just haven’t been able to play very many clean games. They’re 1-3 vs. non-losing teams and 1-3 on the road (although they are 3-0 vs. the NFC). Eagles are on a short week – they didn’t get back into Philly until 5 a.m. Tuesday – and the Bills are a tough, physical team. This won’t be easy – none of them are with this team – but I see the Eagles finding their way to 10-1.

Eagles 28, Bills 24

Dave Zangaro (7-3)

I picked the Chiefs last week and learned my lesson. The Eagles just know how to win. No matter the circumstances, they just rarely lose football games. So I know this looks like it might be a trap game, but I have no fear about this team getting trapped. Sure, when Josh Allen is on, he’s a tough QB to defend. But the Eagles’ secondary looked much better in the first game after the bye and they’ll have their opportunities to force some turnovers on Sunday afternoon.

And when the Eagles are on offense, I really like the matchup of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith going against an injury-depleted secondary and a defense that no longer has star linebacker Matt Milano. The Eagles should be able to put up points against this Bills defense through the air and I also have faith that if they get a lead, they’ll be able to run on them to close it out.

Eagles 31, Bills 23

Barrett Brooks (9-1)

Mike Mulhern (9-1)

This has all the makings of a letdown game. The Eagles are coming off an emotional win on the road over the Chiefs into a short week against a quality opponent in the Bills. Mix in the Thanksgiving holiday and this was anything but a normal week of preparation. Yet the Eagles have an uncanny ability to block out all distractions and focus on doing what they do best: winning football games. They’ll be helped by Josh Allen and his penchant for turning the ball over. The Eagles got two key takeaways in Kansas City to propel them to a win and I anticipate at least two more on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts is now the front-runner for MVP despite not putting up gaudy numbers. Against a banged-up Bills secondary he should be able to put together that kind of performance that further cement’s his status atop those odds, and more importantly atop the standings.

Eagles 27, Bills 22

