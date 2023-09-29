Eagles vs. Commanders Week 4 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 on the season, but last season taught them not to take their next opponent lightly.

The Birds will welcome the Washington Commanders to the Linc in Week 4.

Undefeated Eagles? Home game against the Commanders? Sound familiar?

Nick Sirianni’s team entered their 2022 Week 10 home game versus Washington with a perfect 8-0 record, but Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders wound up handing the Eagles their first loss of the year with a 32-21 upset.

Can the Eagles maintain an undefeated record this time around? Here is a look at the Week 4 Eagles-Commanders odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Eagles-Commanders Week 4 spread

The Eagles (2-1 against the spread in 2023) are nine-point favorites against the Commanders.

Eagles-Commanders Week 4 moneyline

The Eagles have -425 odds to stay perfect on the year, while the Commanders have +330 odds to pull off another upset at the Linc.

Eagles-Commanders Week 4 over/under

The matchup over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Eagles-Commanders Week 4 quarterback props

While the Eagles are 3-0, the team’s passing operation is still a work in progress so far. Jalen Hurts picked up a season-high 277 yards last week in Tampa Bay but also threw a pair of interceptions.

On the other side, this will be the Eagles’ first time facing Sam Howell. The former UNC standout helped lead the Commanders to victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos to start the year before tossing four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills last week.

Jalen Hurts passing yards over/under: 230.5

Sam Howell passing yards over/under: 215.5

Eagles-Commanders Week 4 rushing props

The last two weeks have been the D’Andre Swift show. It didn’t start out promising when he had just one carry for three yards in the season opener against the New England Patriots. However, the newly acquired running back rebounded with a career-best performance in Week 2 and followed that up with 130 rushing yards on 16 carries against the Bucs.

Brian Robinson Jr. has taken over the Washington backfield. The second-year running back has 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns through three games.

D’Andre Swift rushing yards over/under: 65.5

Jalen Hurts rushing yards over/under: 40.5

Brian Robinson Jr. rushing yards over/under: 55.5

Eagles-Commanders Week 4 receiving props

A.J. Brown is coming off his best game of the season after reeling in nine catches for 131 yards against the Bucs. It was a down night for DeVonta Smith, though, who had four receptions for 28 yards after scoring a touchdown in each of the Eagles’ first two games.

The Commanders’ top receiver, Terry McLaurin, hasn’t exceeded 55 yards in a game yet this year. Second-year wideout Jahan Dotson has also gotten off to a slow start, totaling 83 yards in three games.

A.J. Brown receiving yards over/under: 70.5

DeVonta Smith receiving yards over/under: 60.5

Dallas Goedert receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Terry McLaurin receiving yards over/under: 50.5

Jahan Dotson receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Eagles Week 4 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Eagles’ players to find the endzone against the Commanders.

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer: -125

D’Andre Swift anytime touchdown scorer: +105

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer: +125

DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown scorer: +190

Dallas Goedert anytime touchdown scorer: +260

Kenneth Gainwell anytime touchdown scorer: +290

Eagles D/ST anytime touchdown scorer: +375

Olamide Zaccheaus anytime touchdown scorer: +475

Quez Watkins anytime touchdown scorer: +475

Britain Covey anytime touchdown scorer: +1200

Jack Stoll anytime touchdown scorer: +1200

Grant Calcaterra anytime touchdown scorer: +3000

For PointsBet’s full Week 4 Eagles-Commanders odds, click here.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.