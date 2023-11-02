Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, Props, and Picks

Sunday is the first of two showdowns of the 2023 season between the Eagles and Cowboys. The two NFC East rivals are on the short list of teams that have a solid chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season, and the two head-to-head games will go a long way to determining the fate of both teams.

Eagles vs. Cowboys, Sunday 4:25pm – Lincoln Financial Field

Point Spread/ML – Eagles -3/-170 Cowboys +3/+140

Total Points (O/U) – 47

Analysis: There is a big-time flaw in using these teams’ recent head-to-head matchups to draw from. Dak Prescott is 8-3 in his career against the Eagles, but has only faced them once with Hurts at quarterback. The Eagles have, however, dropped 30+ in each of their three home games this season.

Picks: Eagles ML; OVER 47 points

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 240.5 yards; 1.5 passing TDs (-110/-120)

Dak Prescott – 250.5 yards; 1.5 passing TDs (+105/-140)

Analysis: I’m not sure why Hurts’ total is where it is. I know Dallas’ pass defense is good, but Hurts has thrown for 277 yards or more in each of his last six games. He barely ran at all last week against Washington, and while he will likely run more Sunday, he will throw enough to get there.

Prescott threw for 249 or more in 5-of-6, and again this dicey Eagles secondary, he should get there again.

Picks: Hurts OVER yards; Prescott OVER yards

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 55.5 yards

Tony Pollard – 50.5 yards

Jalen Hurts – 30.5 yards

Dak Prescott – 15.5 yards

Analysis: Pollard has not been given nearly the workload that he got earlier in the season. Over the past four weeks, he’s averaged 11.5 carries and a tick less than 40 yards over that span. Mike McCarthy doesn’t seem to want to commit to the run, and I don’t see a big day for Pollard against the Eagles’ #1-ranked run defense.

Swift has topped 55 yards in 6-of-7, and Dallas’ run defense in road games has been suspect.

Picks: Swift OVER 55.5; Pollard UNDER

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 80.5 yards; 6.5 receptions

CeeDee Lamb – 75.5 yards; 6.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 50.5 yards; 4.5 receptions

Analysis: I am riding any and all AJ Brown props until he is stopped, and probably after that. Yards, catches, anytime TD, all of it. Lamb is coming off a pair of huge games against the Chargers (7/117/0) and Rams (12/158/2). He will be tough to control, unless the Eagles pass D undergoes a wild transformation.

Picks: Brown OVER yards, OVER receptions; Lamb OVER yards, OVER receptions; Smith OVER yards

Anytime Touchdown

Tony Pollard -115

A.J. Brown -105

Jalen Hurts -105

D’Andre Swift +115

CeeDee Lamb +130

Devonta Smith +190

Dallas Goedert +230

Brandin Cooks +260

Jake Ferguson +260

Analysis: Brown, again. Despite the aborted Brotherly Shove last week, I think Hurts gets back into the end zone. Really like Julio Jones (+650) as a stand-alone low-stakes bet.

Picks: Brown, Hurts, Lamb, Ferguson