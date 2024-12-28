Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season

The Eagles (12-3) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (8-7)

Once it became clear that Jalen Hurts wouldn’t be playing Sunday, I was planning on picking the Cowboys. They’ve been playing better lately — 4-1 in their last five — and they looked incredible in that Tampa game despite getting eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. That, combined with the Eagles’ 4th-quarter collapse in Washington and Kenny Pickett’s lackluster performance, had me thinking Dallas. But then they shut down CeeDee Lamb for the year, and that’s a pretty big acknowledgment that there really is nothing left for them to play for, and I think it’s tough for a team to maintain the level of intensity we saw in the Tampa game once the reality sets in that it's over. Especially on the road. There’s also the fact that the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys in 13 years that I can’t shake. But despite all that I’m going Eagles. They’re by far the better team and I really believe the fourth quarter in Washington was an anomaly. Sometimes a quarterback just gets hot and there’s nothing you can do to slow him down. Cooper Rush throwing to Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert isn’t going to beat the Eagles. And Dallas still has the 27-ranked defense in the league. The Eagles aren’t losing this one.

Eagles 33, Cowboys 23

Dave Zangaro (9-6)

There’s no doubt the Eagles will miss Jalen Hurts on Sunday at the Linc but a moment like this is the reason they traded for Kenny Pickett in the offseason. While Pickett is a limited player, he has experience and with a week to devise a game plan around his strengths, I’m confident he’ll look better than he did last week coming into the game cold for a concussed Hurts. I’m also confident the Eagles’ defense will look better than they did in the fourth quarter against the Commanders. The Cowboys have obviously been playing well over the last month. They’re 4-1 in their last five games, Cooper Rush has improved greatly from the last time the Eagles saw him and that defense is playing inspired ball. But no CeeDee Lamb in this game and it’s going to be tough for the Cowboys’ offense to get much going without him. The Eagles might not blow the Cowboys out like they did back in Week 10 but I think they’ll do enough to win this game and clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Eagles 20, Cowboys 13

Barrett Brooks (11-4)

Last week was a shock to me as I watched the Commanders win that game. This makes the game on Sunday a must-win for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts has been ruled out and Kenny Pickett will be the starter. I didn't think Pickett played bad last week, but there was a noticeable difference in the Commanders’ defensive scheme when he was in there. They crashed the end on run plays, which allowed them to run Saquon Barkley down from the backside. Kellen Moore will have a way to counter that and customize the offense around Pickett’s strengths. Let me say this about the game plan: I still think that Moore will still call RPOs but they will be altered. Instead of Pickett running after he pulls the ball when he reads the end or linebacker, Pickett has the ability to throw to slants and outs to receivers.

I know Hurts’ not playing is a big deal, but I think this will be a defensive battle. Whichever team has the best defense on Sunday will win the game. The Cowboys’ defense will be drastically different with Micah Parsons back in the lineup. Parsons has 9 1/2 sacks this season. He is a game-changer. On the Eagles’ side, Nakobe Dean is doubtful for Sunday's game. He is the green dot guy and calls the defense in the huddle. Still, the defense will bounce back after allowing 36 points to the Commanders last week.

Eagles 32, Cowboys 17

Mike Mulhern (11-4)

Despite the Cowboys recent success, this is a great get-right spot for the Eagles. Dallas is riding high off a win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night. They’re coming across the country during Christmas week with nothing to play for and without their only true offensive star in CeeDee Lamb. They seem poised for a huge letdown. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles just lost a hard-fought game to the Commanders and need to refocus with the playoffs looming. The Birds will be extremely locked in as they try to clinch the NFC East and at the very least the 2nd seed.

Kenny Pickett has had a full week of preparation to be the starter. It should result in a much more coherent offensive attack than what we saw against Washington after Pickett replaced Jalen Hurts. Saquon Barkley will be the focal point, and I say he gets the 162 rushing yards he needs to surpass 2,000 for the season. Then a shot at history – and possibly the number one seed – awaits in week 18 against the Giants.

Eagles 34, Cowboys 16

