Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season

The Eagles (5-2) are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (2-5)

A few weeks ago, I said I really believed this four-game stretch against the Browns, Giants, Bengals and Jaguars would go a long way toward determining not only what kind of 2024 season the Eagles would have but in the bigger picture what Nick Sirianni’s future would be. Four teams with losing records, four games that on paper looked like wins, four opponents with a combined 8-19 record when the Eagles faced them, four chances to find out if Sirianni still had what it took to get this team pointed in the right direction. Here we are, and the Eagles have not only taken care of business in the first three of those games, they’ve looked very good the last two in blowout road wins. There’s a lot to be encouraged about. The young defense. The running game. Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles lose to the Jaguars they’re still 3-1 during this stretch and 5-3 at the old halfway mark. But I like what I’m seeing and I feel like if the Eagles play the way they have the last three weeks, they won't lose. The Jags do some things well - they have a good running game and Trevor Lawrence can be dangerous - and you know Doug Pederson will have them ready Sunday, and I don’t think this one will be a cakewalk. But I like where the Eagles are, and I see another win here.

Eagles 30, Jaguars 21

Dave Zangaro (3-4)

The Eagles pulled off their most impressive win of the season last week in Cincinnati against a team that should have given them a tougher fight. So it’s not to take anything away from the Jaguars, who have been better in recent weeks, but this is another game the Eagles should win easily. The Jaguars definitely have some good players on defense. They have two really good edge rushers and a great trio of linebackers. But their pass defense is the 31st-ranked in the NFL and the Eagles should be able to score.

And on defense, the Eagles have really hit their stride and will face a Jaguars’ offense that will be without Christian Kirk and has two other banged up starting wideouts and a run game that hasn’t really gotten going. Trevor Lawrence is still a good player and he might make some plays but he won’t be able to make enough.

Eagles 27, Jaguars 13

Barrett Brooks (4-3)

This is a measuring stick for the Eagles. Most thought last week was because of the matchup against Joe Burrow. But I think this week is where we will really see if the Birds have turned the corner in gaining a true identity. Physical play should be key. This means not playing down to the level of the opponent. This is a game where the Eagles need to prove the Jaguars don’t even belong on the same field. Punish this team. I don't want OC Kellen Moore to throw the ball just because Jacksonville has a bottom-five defense against the pass. Run the ball just because you should, and punish that defensive front first before you throw the ball. Solidify that identity first!

Defensively, Vic Fangio should unleash the hounds. Let that D-line go get Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars are really banged up on offense. I'm making Josh Sweat my Bold Prediction, saying Sweat will have 2.0 sacks going against new starting LT Walker Little.

Eagles 31, Jaguars 17

Mike Mulhern (5-2)

Nick Sirianni said in the latest episode of “Unscripted” that his team needs to treat praise like perfume. Sniff it, but don’t drink it. Well, his team is starting to smell like a true Super Bowl contender after racking up back-to-back wins by 20 or more points. The offense was humming in Cincinnati to the tune of 37 points and the defense is coalescing around a group of young, talented playmakers. This week they get a Jaguars team that is beaten up, already selling off players, and seemingly on the precipice of a coaching change. Doug Pederson’s club was 8-3 and the number 1 seed in the AFC at one point last season. A 1-5 collapse coupled with a 2-6 start to this year has him firmly on the hot seat. This feels like the week the Eagles finally start fast and put the Jags away early. Take another whiff.

Eagles 30, Jaguars 13

