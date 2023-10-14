Eagles vs. Jets Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, Props and Picks

The Eagles have never lost to the Jets in their history. Can they keep that 12-0 streak – as well as their unbeaten season – alive Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Let’s take a look at the numbers and see where the value is.

Eagles at Jets, Sunday 4:25

Pointspread/ML: Eagles -6.5/-300 Jets +6.5/+240

Total points: 42.5

Analysis: The Jets’ offense will try to keep this game as short as possible; grind out the run game to limit the Eagles’ possessions and keep the score low. They don’t score a ton of points. I dismiss the 31 they scored last week because the Broncos defense is among the worst I’ve ever seen. Aside from that game, they’ve averaged 15.5 PPG. This feels like an easy cover, since the Jets can’t hang with the Eagles from a point-scoring standpoint.

Picks: Eagles -6.5

Quarterback Props

Jalen Hurts

O/U 225.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs

O/U 20.5 completions

Zach Wilson

O/U 205.5 passing yards

O/U 0.5 passing TDs (-210/+160)

O/U 18.5 completions

Analysis: Hurts has had more than 20 completions in 4-of-5 games this season, and surpassed 275 yards in his last three. The O-line is giving him time and he is getting more and more confortanle in Brian Johnson’s offense. Wilson hasn’t topped 200 passing yards in 4-of-5, but Darius Slay’s knee injury could make things interesting.

Picks: Hurts OVER 20.5 completions, OVER 225.5 yards; Wilson OVER 18.5 completions

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 70.5 yards

Breece Hall – 55.5 yards

Jalen Hurts – 50.5 yards

Zach Wilson – 10.5 yards

Analysis: While Hall is a home run threat, they don’t give him a big workload. He got 22 carries against Denver, but as I said, I don’t count that game. The previous two games he totaled 18 carries. As for Swift, I would lean toward a 50+ yard bet (-290) to be safe. He’s topped 50 in his last four games. Wilson has had at least 14 rushing yards in 3-of-4. Hurts ran for 72 yards last week, and the Jets’ defense can get gashed by running quarterbacks.

Picks: Hurts OVER, Hall UNDER, Swift 50+ yards (-290)

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 70.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 55.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Garrett Wilson – 55.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 40.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Allen Lazard – 35.5 yards

Tyler Conklin – 30.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 15.5 yards

Analysis: Brown is the main target in the Eagles’ passing game, averaging more than 8 catches and 140 yards over the last three games. Jets CB Sauce Gardner is out this week (concussion), so look for Brown to romp. Smith has been very hit-and-miss thus far this season. Goedert made up for a lackluster start to the season in Week 5 with 8/117/1 vs the Rams. The Jets have given up 39/289/5 to TEs this season.

With Eagles CB Darius Slay out (knee) this week, Garrett Wilson could have a solid week. He’s had 30 targets over the past three weeks, and I think he’ll get his catches Sunday. Conklin has averaged 50 yards and 5.5 targets over the past four weeks.

Picks: Brown OVER yards, receptions; Wilson OVER 55.5 yds; Conklin OVER 30.5 yards

Anytime touchdowns

Jalen Hurts -125

D’Andre Swift +110

A.J. Brown +140

Breece Hall +140

Garrett Wilson +200

DeVonta Smith +210

Dallas Goedert +260

Kenneth Gainwell +300

Eagles D/ST +400

Analysis: Hurts. Every game. Easy money. Throw Brown in there too. I wouldn’t touch any of the Jets, who have six offensive TD in five games thus far this season.

Picks: Hurts, Brown