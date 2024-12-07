Eagles vs. Panthers predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season

The Eagles (10-2) host the Carolina Panthers (3-9) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (6-6)

Normally, yeah, I'd be concerned about the Panthers. Classic trap game, Eagles coming off a tough win in Baltimore and looking forward to a home game against the 9-3 Steelers. But this team isn’t wired that way. They really do focus on the next play, the next practice rep, the next meeting in a way that forces them to approach every game exactly the same, regardless of opponent or their record. The Eagles have taken care of business. They’re 6-0 this year against teams under .500 and 25-5 under Nick Sirianni against losing teams. The Panthers are 3-9, haven’t had a winning season since 2017, have lost 25 of their last 28 against winning teams and haven’t beaten a winning team on the road in two years. They have played better over the last month. They’re 3-9, but their last four games have been wins over the Saints and Giants, then three-point losses to the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Bryce Young, the first pick last year, has played better lately and Chuba Hubbard is a solid back. But this is a team ranked 30th in offense and 32nd in defense and going nowhere facing an Eagles team that’s locked in right now in every phase, hasn’t lost since Week 4 and is playing at home. I don’t know how it’s not a blowout.

Eagles 40, Panthers 17

Dave Zangaro (7-5)

The Eagles can’t overlook the Panthers, who are 2-2 in their last four games and have lost the last two weeks by a combined six points to two first-place teams. But I don’t think they will overlook the Panthers. The focus of this team during the eight-game winning streak has been impressive and I think they have the right leadership in place to not divert their attention during a trap game. While the Panthers’ offense has improved throughout the season and Bryce Young is looking like an ascending player, the Eagles have one of the best defenses in the NFL and the Panthers don’t have enough firepower to really do much damage. On offense, the Eagles should be able to run the football. They beat the Ravens’ top-ranked run defense running the ball last week and these Panthers are much more susceptible on the ground. This could be another big game for Saquon Barkley. Hopefully, for the Eagles, it’s a big enough game that they get him out of there in the fourth quarter for some rest — but not until he breaks the franchise single-season rushing record, which is very much in reach.

Eagles 33, Panthers 17

Barrett Brooks (9-3)

This is a character game. I feel like this is more of a barometer of who this team is than last week against the high powered Ravens. The Birds are a far better team than the Panthers. They must not worry about who the opponent is, what jersey they have on or the emblem on the helmet. It should be all about the Eagle way! They must play to their identity: Tough physical football in the trenches. The O-line needs to be the key in the run game and the D-line needs to stop the run. The Eagles’ defense must make the Panthers one dimensional by stopping the run. And if the offense wants to run the ball all day, the physical execution in the trenches must be there. This should be a dominant victory for the Birds.

Eagles 31, Panthers 14

Mike Mulhern (9-3)

The path to the top seed in the NFC is arduous, but the Eagles can’t get there without first taking care of their own business. The Panthers are playing better of late, but then again, so are the Eagles. While Carolina is 2-2 over their last four games, the Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and have been grinding teams into submission. Their physicality and toughness have become their identity. I don’t think Bryce Young is quite ready for what he’s about to see on Sunday against the top defense in the league. The Ravens’ offensive line is still having nightmares about Jalen Carter. Cooper DeJean suplexed Derrick Henry into the turf. Lamar Jackson was getting “cussed out” by his own mother. If this defense can do that to the Ravens, imagine what happens to the Panthers.

With DeVonta Smith back I think the Eagles will offer a little more finesse on offense to build a lead before Saquon Barkley drops the hammer. He needs just 109 yards to break LeSean McCoy’s single-season franchise rushing record. Barkley will race past it early in the third quarter and get to watch the fourth.

Eagles 34, Panthers 13

