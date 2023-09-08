Eagles vs. Patriots Week 1 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

Philadelphia Eagles football is back, and the team has a chance to rain on the New England Patriots’ parade in Week 1.

Nick Sirianni’s squad will head to Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots plan to honor Tom Brady on Sunday. The Eagles enter the season opener as the defending NFC champions, while the Patriots are looking to rebound after an uninspiring 8-9 campaign in 2022.

How likely are the Eagles to start the season 1-0? Here are some Week 1 Eagles-Patriots odds, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 spread

The Eagles are 3.5-point road favorites against the Patriots in Week 1.

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 moneyline

The Eagles have -190 odds to pick up the win in Foxboro. The Patriots, meanwhile, have +160 odds to pull off the upset.

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 over/under

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 quarterback props

When it comes to quarterbacks, former Alabama teammates Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones will face two defenses poised for strong seasons. Still, the odds foresee a more successful day for Hurts through the air and on the ground.

Jalen Hurts passing yards over/under: 245.5

Jalen Hurts rushing yards over/under: 40.5

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 230.5

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 rushing props

The Eagles and Patriots have multiple running backs who are threats to score. Here are some prop bets for each team’s presumed starter.

D’Andre Swift rushing yards over/under: 30.5

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards over/under: 60.5

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 receiving props

As for receivers, the Eagles boast one of the NFL’s best wideout tandems, while the Patriots are looking for their receiving corps of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and a pair of rookies to step up in 2023.

A.J. Brown receiving yards over/under: 70.5

DeVonta Smith receiving yards over/under: 65.5

Dallas Goedert receiving yards over/under: 40.5

For PointsBet’s full Week 1 Eagles-Patriots odds, click here.

