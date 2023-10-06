Eagles vs. Rams betting guide: Odds, lines, props and picks

The Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line out west against the 2-2 Rams, who are getting one of the best receivers in the game back from injury to make his season debut. This could go in a number of ways, especially after you’ve looked at the injury report, but let’s try to make sense of it.

NOTE: There is no info on any Rams skill position players as of noon Friday.

Eagles at Rams, Sunday 4:05pm

Point Spread/ML: Eagles -4/-210 Rams +4/+175

Total points: 50

Analysis: The Birds are a perfect 4-0 despite not having played a complete game yet. They will have their hands full against a Rams’ passing offense that ranks second in the NFL, and that was without All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp, who is off IR and likely to make his season debut Sunday. QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t had the best start, with five interceptions and nine sacks through four games.

Their defense is led by future Hall-of-Famer DT Aaron Donald, who could give problems to back-up guard Sua Opeta Sunday. The defensive yardage numbers look good, but who have they played? Wins over the Seahawks and Colts (in OT), and losses to the 49ers and an underwhelming Bengals team.

Picks: Eagles ML; OVER 50

Passing Props

Jalen Hurts – O/U 240.5 passing yards; O/U 1.5 Passing TDs; O/U 21.5 completions

Matthew Stafford – O/U 270.5 passing yards; O/U 1.5 passing TDs; O/U 24.5 completions

Analysis: If Sean Desai’s defensive backfield continues to give opponents cushion at the LOS, you can eat on QB overs. Stafford has had 24 completions or more in 3-of-4 this season, and 269 yards or more in 3-of-4. Surprisingly, he has just three passing TDs from all that throwing.

Hurts’ passing yardage has gone up with each game, and he threw for 319 last week against Washington. 240 yards should be doable, and he’s had 22 completions or more in 3-of-4.

Picks: Stafford OVER 270.5 yards, OVER 24.5 completions; Hurts OVER 240.5 yards, OVER 21.5 completions

Rushing Props (O/U rushing yards)

D’Andre Swift – 70.5

Jalen Hurts – 40.5

Analysis: Nick Sirianni had to stray away from the ground game in Week 4, with just 18 total carries from running backs as they were forced to throw with an early 10-point deficit. If he commits to the run, they should be able to get what they want against a Rams D that allows 4.44 yards per carry (24th in NFL).

Picks: Swift OVER 70.5, Hurts UNDER 40.5

Receiving Props

A.J. Brown: O/U 75.5 yards, O/U 5.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith: O/U 65.5 yards, O/U 5.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert: O/U 35.5 yards, O/U 3.5 receptions

Analysis: Brown is having an unbelievable year, and riding the overs has proved profitable. Smith gets measurably fewer targets, but has made the most of them, and is a weekly deep threat. Perhaps a 50+ yard bet (-240) may be the move. I’m off the Goedert Train until further notice. It seems as though he needs to re-introduce himself to Hurts at some point, but for now it’s a stay-away.

Picks: Brown OVER 75.5 yards, OVER 5.5 receptions; Smith 50+ yards (-240)

Anytime touchdown

Jalen Hurts: -145

D’Andre Swift: -125

Kyren Williams: -125

Ronnie Rivers: -120

A.J. Brown: +125

Puka Nacua: +130

DeVonta Smith: +185

Eagles D/ST: +400

Analysis: I’m feeling a high-scoring game Sunday, and I feel like Hurts will find his way bacm into the end zone after not doing so last week. Also, did you know that of Hurts’ five TD passes, just one was fewer than 28 yards? RB Kyren Williams leads the Rams in red zone targets with seven.

Picks: Brown, Hurts, Nacua