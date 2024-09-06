Eagles inactives: Down 2 possible starters against Packers in Brazil

SÃO PAULO — The Eagles will kick off their season against the Packers at Corinthians Arena tonight in Brazil.

But they’ll be without a couple key players who recently suffered injuries. Both Devin White (ankle) and Isaiah Rodgers (hand) were previously ruled out and are officially inactive. White didn’t make the trip to Brazil, while Rodgers did but was ruled out on Thursday.

Here’s the complete list of Eagles’ inactives for the opener:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

LB Devin White (ankle)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand)

QB Tanner McKee

OG Trevor Keegan

DE Jalyx Hunt

OL Darian Kinnard

DT Byron Young

Without White at linebacker, the Eagles will likely start Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun. And it’s possible that could have been the combination anyway. Throughout the summer, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mixed and matched at the position with White, Dean, Baun and even rookie Jeremiah Trotter.

Without Rodgers at cornerback, the Eagles have a couple of options. Both include starting Quinyon Mitchell as an outside corner in the base package, which was already going to happen. The difference will come on nickel downs. Either the Eagles use Kelee Ringo as an outside cornerback in nickel or they put Avonte Maddox in the slot. Those are actually two pretty good options.

Two rookies (Hunt and Keegan) are inactive. Hunt should eventually see some playing time on special teams as a rookie. He’s a bit raw but he is a third-round pick. Keegan has played just left tackle so it’s not a surprise the Eagles want more versatility on the game-day roster.

The Eagles earlier on Friday elevated Nick Gates and E.J Jenkins from the practice squad for this game. They are both active against the Packers.

In addition to those two, the Eagles also brought several other practice squad players with them to Brazil. On Thursday, these others were spotted: Andre’ Sam, Parris Campbell, Ty Davis-Price, EJ Jenkins, Will Grier, Nick Gates, Jack Driscoll.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube