Eagles will be without Fletcher Cox against the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Eagles will have to face the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday without six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox,

Cox, 32, had an epidural in his back earlier this week but the team expects him to miss just one week.

Here’s the full Eagles injury report heading into the weekend:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter today.

Out: Fletcher Cox (back), Cam Jurgens (foot), Marlton Tuipulotu (triceps), Sydney Brown (hamstring)

Questionable: Britain Covey (concussion)

The Eagles will have Justin Evans and Quez Watkins returning.

Jurgens, the starting right guard, is “week-to-week,” according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Veteran Sua Opeta will take his place against the Rams.

Brown was able to practice this week but will need at least one more game off before his return.

Without Cox and Tuipulotu, the Eagles’ depth at defensive tackle will be tested a bit against the Rams. They will have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street and Moro Ojomo available. Ojomo is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

“They have worked hard for an opportunity to be able to have more reps, if that's the case, if that's what happens this week, and just take advantage of the opportunities,” Sirianni said. “That's what being a backup player in this league is about, is that you've got to take advantage of your opportunities and make them count when you get them.

“So that's really what I want to see, and just play with that energy and that passion and that fire that they have been playing with at practice since they have gotten here.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube