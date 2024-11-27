Eagles without a couple starters at practice to start Ravens week

The Eagles were without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) as they kicked off their practice week ahead of the Ravens game on Sunday.

Smith was a spectator at Wednesday’s practice but was not in uniform. He was wearing a black and gray hoodie with black pants and was watching as his teammates warmed up.

Smith, 26, missed the Rams game after not practicing at all last week. This is a hamstring injury that has bothered him for a few weeks now. Smith has never missed back-to-back games in his NFL career but is in danger of that this weekend.

In addition to Smith, the Eagles were also without cornerbacks Darius Slay (concussion) and Kelee Ringo (calf). Slay suffered a concussion during Sunday’s win in Los Angeles. If he can’t clear concussion protocol before Sunday, veteran Isaiah Rodgers would get the start. Ringo was a spectator at practice on the side of the field.

Wednesday was a walkthrough so the injury report is an estimation. Here's the full injury report:

DNP – CB Kelee Ringo (calf), CB Darius Slay (concussion), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

LIMITED – RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Cam Jurgens (rest), T Jordan Mailata (rest), OLB Josh Sweat (rest)

Just a day after the Eagles placed Brandon Graham on Injured Reserve, the veteran defensive end was at practice watching on Wednesday. Graham on Sunday evening said that despite his season-ending triceps injury, he wants to remain a leader in the locker room.

There were some new faces at Wednesday’s practice. Defensive end Charles Harris was wearing No. 95 and practice squad DE K.J. Henry was wearing No. 50. The Eagles claimed Harris off waivers from Carolina and signed Henry on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Kyle Philips was also back on the practice field in his No. 86. The Eagles released Philips from the practice squad back on Nov. 20 and apparently he’s back on the practice squad.

