Encouraging injury news on Darius Slay, Dallas Goedert, Zach Cunningham

Darius Slay returned to practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with a dual designation of “knee” and “resting player.”



Slay has had some very high snap counts lately – he’s played 375 snaps in the Eagles’ last five games, the highest five-game snap total of his 11-year career. He’ll be 33 in three weeks, and he’s the first cornerback 32 or older to play 375 snaps in a five-game span since Pacman Jones of the Bengals played 377 in 2016 at 33.

Slay, a five-time Pro Bowler, is the type of veteran who can play with minimal practice time. He hasn’t missed a meaningful game in his three years with the Eagles and has missed just seven games over the last 10 years.

Whether or not Slay is listed as a full or limited participant will be part of the Eagles’ official injury report, which will be released Friday afternoon. Either way, Slay will almost certainly be available for the Eagles’ game Sunday night against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Overall, the Eagles are in the best injury shape they've been in for a while, and it appears every projected starter — other than Nakobe Dean, who's out long-term with a foot injury — will be available Sunday.

Also on the practice field Friday were tight end Dallas Goedert and linebacker Zach Cunningham. Goedert has missed the last three games with a fracture in his forearm. Cunningham missed the 49ers game with a hamstring injury. Both have said they expect to play Sunday.

Julio Jones (groin), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, was also at practice early Friday afternoon. Since catching a touchdown in the second Washington game, he has three catches for five yards in the Eagles’ last five games.

Fletcher Cox (groin) and Jack Stoll (knee), who were limited Wednesday and full Thursday, were both also practicing. Grant Calcaterra (ankle), who was full Wednesday and Thursday, was as well.

Newly signed Shaq Leonard was at practice but with a new number. After practicing in No. 50 at walkthrough Wednesday and in the bubble Thursday, he was wearing his old No. 53, which he wore all five years he was with the Colts. No. 53 became available when the Eagles released Christian Ellis.

