Eagles lose another top executive as director of scouting Brandon Hunt joins Raiders

The Eagles’ inevitable front office exodus continued Thursday with news that senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt is leaving for a job with the Raiders.

The Raiders announced on their web site Thursday afternoon that they've hired Hunt as their new vice president of player personnel.

Hunt joined the Eagles in 2022 as director of scouting and was promoted last year to his current role. He previously worked in the Steelers’ scouting department from 2005 through 2006 and 2009 through 2022 and the Texans from 2007 through 2009.

With the Raiders, Hunt will join Anthony Patch, who left the Eagles last week after 23 years to take the job of senior personnel executive with Vegas.

When a franchise has the kind of winning culture that the Eagles have and they keep nailing draft picks and free agents and reaching Super Bowls, their scouts are going to be in great demand, and GM Howie Roseman has spent as much time recruiting front office talent as players.

In 2019, vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas left to become Jets general manager, in 2020, the Browns hired vice president of operations Andrew Berry as their general manager, in 2022 vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche left to join Berry with the Browns, co-director of player personnel Brandon Brown took an assistant GM job with the Giants, director of co-player personnel Ian Cunningham left to join the Bears and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl left to become Steelers assistant GM.

Vice President of Football Administration Jake Rosenberg left last March to work with the University of Oklahoma on NIL matters and now Patch and Hunt have both left to join the Raiders.

The Eagles have been hit so hard by scouting department losses that the team introduced a resolution in 2022 that the NFL passed that prevents teams from poaching high-level scouts until after the draft.

Roseman’s top scouts remain vice presidents of player personnel Charles Walls and Alan Wolking, senior personnel director/adviser to the general manager Dave Caldwell and Matt Russell, director of player personnel Phil Bhaya and director of football operations Ameena Solimon.