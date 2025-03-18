Eagles fans flood social media with thank you messages for Brandon Graham

We all knew it was coming.

Still, it's okay to sit in denial for a little bit longer. (Or way longer, we won't judge.)

Brandon Graham announced Tuesday that he's hanging up his cleats after a 15-year career with the Eagles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He's walking away as the longest-tenured player in the organization with two Super Bowl championships and one of the most iconic plays in Eagles history.

Graham embodies what it means to be an Eagle and athlete in Philadelphia. His presence will be felt for years to come ... but everyone knows it won't be the same.

Throughout the emotional day, fans have been making sure to show their love and appreciation for one of the greatest to ever wear midnight green:

Too many characters to really say how much I appreciate Brandon Graham. From unwanted to a 2X Champion. Forever a legend in this city. We love you, BG. Enjoy a hard earned retirement — 🦅🏆LII-LIX🏆🦅 Los🇵🇷 (@CjSubZero) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham is one of those athletes you hope and pray for as a fan.



We as Eagles fans have been incredibly blessed with guys like him, Kelce, and Lane for the past decade plus.



I’m confident that the current group has a few of those guys to carry the torch. — Billy Freeman (@wfreeman0) March 18, 2025

Me As an Eagles Fan in My Head Crying Knowing That Brandon Graham Just Retired As a Eagles Legend pic.twitter.com/cVzWkCyaSI — Vince Niederman (@VNiederman) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham. Longest tenured Eagle. 3rd most sacks in Eagles history. 2x Super Bowl Champion. Strip sack om Tom Brady to bring us our first Super Bowl. Philadelphia legend and an all time Eagles great. What a career, what a player, what a person🦅🦅🦅🫡🫡🫡 — Johnny Miller (@millerfamily12) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham



2x Super Bowl Champion



Philadelphia Eagles legend on and off the field



One of the greatest careers to follow in my lifetime as a fan 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1wu2T0E9MV — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham has been one of my absolute favorite players for quite some time. His story and what he did for Philly is a big reason why us fans can celebrate two championships. A great player and an even better human being. Happy trails, BG! @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/3DH6KtMb5U — John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham top 3 Eagle of all time what a sad day but honestly will never forget the moments he gave us thank you #55 forever — Prez💊 ‘ (@PresidentEmbiid) March 18, 2025

Thank you Brandon Graham for being an incredible Eagle player for 15 years. You are a stand out man both on and off the field! Enjoy retirement! Thank you for everything 💕and congrats on 2 Superbowls! Go Birds 🦅 🦅🦅 https://t.co/cWNPbWmtee — Paula (@Paula4Lukas) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham is not just an all time Eagle. He’s an all time Philly athlete. Salute BG. Not many guys can say they brought two titles home in this town. — Will Negron (@HomeoftheThrill) March 18, 2025

Brandon Graham thank you for everything. You’ve been the perfect Eagle. And it’s been a pleasure watching you with all these seasons thank you thank you thank you thank you. 🙏🏿 🦅🦅🦅🦅 — Melvin Core (@Coolguy_215) March 18, 2025

Great football player.

Great teammate.

Great leader.

Great person.

Great Philadelphia Eagle.



It doesn’t get better than Brandon Graham. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) March 18, 2025

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube