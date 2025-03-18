Trending
Eagles fans flood social media with thank you messages for Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham announced his retirement Tuesday and Eagles fans flocked to social media to share their appreciation for the Philadelphia legend.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

We all knew it was coming.

Still, it's okay to sit in denial for a little bit longer. (Or way longer, we won't judge.)

Brandon Graham announced Tuesday that he's hanging up his cleats after a 15-year career with the Eagles.

He's walking away as the longest-tenured player in the organization with two Super Bowl championships and one of the most iconic plays in Eagles history.

Graham embodies what it means to be an Eagle and athlete in Philadelphia. His presence will be felt for years to come ... but everyone knows it won't be the same.

Throughout the emotional day, fans have been making sure to show their love and appreciation for one of the greatest to ever wear midnight green:

