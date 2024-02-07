Fired Eagles QBs coach Alex Tanney hired by another former Eagles coach

Alex Tanney, fired by the Eagles after just one year as quarterbacks coach, is joining Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts staff, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Tanney and Steichen were together on Nick Sirianni’s staff with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022. Tanney, whose playing career ended in 2020, was an offensive quality control coach in 2021 and assistant quarterbacks coach under Brian Johnson in 2022. Steichen was offensive coordinator until he was hired by the Colts a year ago.

Tanney’s role with the Colts is unknown. The Colts currently have a quarterbacks coach in Cam Turner, whose father Norv was head coach of Washington and the Raiders. Norv Turner was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2013 when Tanney was a backup quarterback with the Browns.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was an offensive consultant with the Eagles in 2021, Tanney’s first year with the Eagles. So Tanney is the third offensive coach from the Eagles' 2022 Super Bowl team now with the Colts.

Tanney, 36, spent parts of nine years in the NFL as a backup quarterback with eight teams, throwing just 15 passes during that span.

Sirianni, who was with the Chiefs in 2012 when Tanney was a rookie (as was Cooter), hired him as an entry-level coach when he built his initial staff in 2021 and promoted him to quarterbacks coach a year ago when Johnson became offensive coordinator.

But the Eagles are in the process of tearing up the coaching staff, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore brought in veteran coach Doug Nussmeier, who was his QBs coach with the Cowboys from 2020 through 2022.

Jalen Hurts regressed in his one year working with Tanney, and a focus of this offseason has been building an offensive staff that can help Hurts regain his MVP-caliber 2022 form.

Tanney had no coaching experience when Sirianni hired him and two years experience when he became quarterbacks coach. Nussmeier has coached in the BCS, CFL and NFL for 23 years.

Tanney is the second member of Sirianni’s 2023 staff to find a new job. Secondary coach D.K. McDonald was hired by the Kansas coach Lance Leipold as co-defensive coordinator with Brian Borland as well as secondary coach.

So far, all three deposed coordinators – Johnson, Matt Patricia and Sean Desai – have not landed new jobs.

The only member of Sirianni's 2023 staff that there's been any indication will be here in 2024 under new coordinators Vic Fangio and Moore is offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

