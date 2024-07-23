Former Eagle Haason Reddick reportedly holding out with Jets

Former Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick still doesn’t have a new contract and is holding out of Jets camp, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in late March in a deal that will at least bring back a a third-round pick in 2026

Sources: Jets DE Haason Reddick, who has not landed the new contract he has been seeking, is not planning to report to training camp today with the rest of his team.



The Jets traded a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick when they acquired… pic.twitter.com/iORMRMhBY2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2024

Reddick, 29, also skipped the Jets’ mandatory minicamp and now he’s missing training camp. Reddick will be fined $50,000 by the Jets for every day missed during this holdout, per the collective bargaining agreement.

Reddick is entering the final year of the three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Eagles before the 2022 season and has clearly outplayed that contract. According to OverTheCap, his $15 million APY ranks 19th in the NFL among edge rushers.

Over the last four seasons, Reddick has 50 1/2 sacks, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson.

Of course, the Eagles will be keeping a close eye on Reddick with the Jets this season because his performance is tied to the compensation. That 2026 third-round pick can turn into a second-round pick if Reddick accomplishes two things:

1. Reddick plays 67.5% or more of the Jets’ defensive snaps

2. Reddick reaches 10+ sacks on the season

It’s worth noting that Reddick has hit those marks in each of the last four seasons with three different teams. He did it the last two years with the Eagles and before that with the Panthers and Cardinals.

During the spring, the Jets claimed they weren’t worried about the Reddick situation but here we are in late July and it’s still not resolved.

Robert Saleh on Haason Reddick: "The guy is a great dude. He's played in a high level at multiple places. He's a pro and seasoned vet. He's the last guy I'm worried about will be ready to play football." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 11, 2024

It was obvious that Reddick wanted a new contract and that clearly played a role in the Eagles’ decision to trade him. Reddick outplayed his contract with the Eagles in 2022 and wanted a new deal but played out the 2023 season and was productive again.

That’s what makes it so strange that he still doesn’t have a deal with the Jets. They’ve had months to figure this out.

“Great player. Haason had a great two years in Philadelphia,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in April. “Obviously, Camden kid, played at Temple, couldn’t have been more excited to sign him. It’s bittersweet to lose a player and person like that. As the offseason went along and we added Bryce (Huff), who we’re incredibly excited about, brought back Josh (Sweat), drafted Nolan Smith in the first round, [Brandon Graham] came back, we have some young guys at that position that we’re excited to develop.

“And through the conversations with the Jets, we felt like it was a win-win situation. But always hard to get rid of players and people like Haason.”

While it won’t be easy to replace Reddick’s production, the Eagles did sign former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff this offseason to a three-year, $51.1 million contract. The Eagles’ hope is that Huff is still an ascending player and will be able to keep it up in a full-time role in their defense.

The Eagles’ top edge rushers in 2024 will be Huff and Josh Sweat, who returns for the season on a restructured deal. They also have Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith as their top backups and drafted Jalyx Hunt in the third round, although he appears to be more of a developmental prospect.

