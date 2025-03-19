Eagles losing their veteran swing tackle in free agency

Former Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

That means the Eagles will have a new swing tackle in 2025.

Johnson, 27, joined the Eagles practice squad in November of 2022 as a journeyman whose NFL career was seemingly on its last legs. But Johnson enrolled at Stoutland University and Eagles’ legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was able to help save Johnson’s career.

“After that touchdown to Saquon (Barkley), I almost cried on the sideline,” Johnson said after getting game action in New Orleans in Week 3. “I ain’t going to lie. I got emotional. I got really emotional because I thought I’d never be back in action. Everybody knows some of my story. It’s just been a long time coming. When I seen him running to score, I got hype, real hype. I was just grateful for the moment. I’m ready to go back out and do it again.”

In training camp of 2023, Johnson earned his spot on the roster and served as the Eagles’ top backup offensive tackle the last two seasons. He played in all 34 regular season games and all five playoff games the last two years and started 6 games in 2024.

As the swing tackle in 2024, Johnson filled in for Lane Johnson at right tackle in Week 4 against the Buccaneers and then filled in for Jordan Mailata for Weeks 7-10 at left tackle. While there was obviously a drop-off from the starters to Fred Johnson, the veteran held his own.

And in Cincinnati this season, Johnson shut down Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, allowing just 1 pressure on 22 pass blocking snaps, according to NFL NextGen Stats. It was a big-time performance.

In addition to Johnson’s play on the field, the team will also miss his jovial personality. Johnson was one of the loudest Eagles in the locker room and brought some energy.

The Eagles this offseason also lost former starting right guard Mekhi Becton, who signed with the Chargers, so they might need to replenish their depth in next month’s draft.

While Tyler Steen seems like the most likely candidate to be the Eagles’ starting right guard this season, he does have a history playing tackle so that’s one option as a Johnson replacement. The other realistic option on the roster is Darian Kinnard, who joined the Eagles before last season and was on the roster all year but saw very minimal playing time.

