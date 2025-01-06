Giants deliver some good news to Eagles and rest of NFC East

After the Eagles’ backups beat the Giants in Week 18 to drop the Giants to 3-14 this season, owner John Mara decided to keep the status quo.

Mara on Monday morning announced that the Giants are retaining both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Statement from Giants President John Mara pic.twitter.com/NwetfGG2In — New York Giants (@Giants) January 6, 2025

This seems like pretty good news for the Eagles and the rest of the division.

Schoen and Daboll have been together for the last three seasons. In 2022, the Giants had a 9-7-1 record and even won a playoff game before the Eagles crushed them in the divisional round. But they went 6-11 in 2023 and bottomed out with a 3-14 record in 2024.

In three years, the Giants have an 18-32-1 record and have not finished better than third in the NFC East.

The Eagles have crushed the Giants in the last three years. They are 6-1 against the Giants during this span with the only win coming without much to play for in the regular season finale of 2023. In those seven games, the Eagles have outscored the Giants 199-113 in those games and it wouldn’t be that close if there was more to play for in these regular season finales.

The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft — they screwed up their chance at No. 1 by winning in Week 17 — and will depend on Schoen to make the selection. Schoen is the same guy who signed Daniel Jones to a big contract and let both Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk this past offseason.

