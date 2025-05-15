Going to an Eagles road game in 2025? Some of the best sights to see

After years of going on road trips to cover Eagles games, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro have their favorite spots to check out in each city.

Here are some of those favorites for every Eagles road trip this season:

Week 2 — at Kansas City Chiefs

Roob: The Kansas City Monarchs were the longest-running franchise in baseball’s Negro Leagues, playing in various leagues from 1920 through 1955 (and later as the Kansas City Monarchs but based in Grand Rapids, Michigan). So it was in Kansas City that the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum opened in 1990. The museum features photos, memorabilia, historical displays, videos and much more celebrating the rich history of Negro League baseball as well as Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby and others who first crossed over into the major leagues. The museum is located downtown, just a couple blocks from where the first Negro Leagues were founded at the Paseo YMCA.

Dave: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is right downtown in Kansas City and offers free admission, but you still check in at the front desk. If you’re staying downtown, it’s walkable. The inside of the museum is pretty big but don’t miss all the sculptures on the grounds. The oversized shuttlecocks around the building are a pretty iconic attraction in Kansas City. (Aside from the museum, go eat some barbecue. Everyone has a favorite spot. It’s kind of like how everyone has a favorite cheesesteak spot in Philly. Spoiler: They’re all really good.)

Week 4 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Roob: One of the largest aquariums in the U.S. is in downtown Tampa, the Florida Aquarium sitting on 250,000 square feet of land in the Channel District in downtown Tampa. It’s walkable from many downtown hotels and only about five miles from Raymond James Stadium. Florida Aquarium’s signature attraction is a 500,000-gallon saltwater Coral Reef tank and there’s also a new smaller 100,000-gallon tank featuring sharks and sea turtles.

Dave: The Eagles have been in Tampa a ton over the last five years and it’s one of the best road trips for Eagles fans. A couple years ago, I rented a car and drove down to Fort De Soto Park. Entry to the park costs $6 but it’s worth it. You can go and explore the actual fort, which was built for the Spanish-American War; some of it is still standing. There’s also swimming and bike rentals. I actually rented a kayak and explored a bit. Saw a bunch of cool birds and a few manatees and soaked up some of that Florida sunshine.

Week 6 — at New York Giants

Roob: OK, maybe East Rutherford isn’t the world’s greatest tourist destination, although it is the hometown of former Eagles Pro Bowl tackle (and radio color analyst) Stan Walters. But it’s a quick drive from Jersey City, which in the past 10 years has really transformed into a terrific destination along the Hudson River across from the southern tip of Manhattan. The best thing about Liberty State Park is the view of New York and the Statue of Liberty, which is technically in New Jersey. But there’s much more, including a 9/11 memorial, walking trails, a picnic area and a science center. And you can catch a ferry right from the park to Liberty Island.

Dave: Just drive up and back in the day. If you see me on the New Jersey Turnpike next to you, give me a wave.

Week 7 — at Minnesota Vikings

Roob: You’ll find Minnehaha Falls just four miles away after flying into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport right on the way into town. The waterfall itself is 53 feet running along Minnehaha Creek, and there’s a network of winding trails that take you to the bottom of the falls and can get you pretty close to the plunge basin. The falls is within Minnehaha Regional Park, which also offers gardens, disc golf, a kids area, a wading pool and more trails. And only a 15-minute drive into downtown.

Dave: Go to the Mall of America in Bloomington. The entire beat crew who covered Super Bowl LII is a tad traumatized (joking) after spending a week in the mall but it is really cool and it’s massive. You could easily spend an entire day in that mall shopping, eating, riding rides and more. You could even opt to stay at one of the conjoining hotels, which is what the Eagles and Patriots did back in the winter of 2018. And since the mall was built over the former site of Metropolitan Stadium, they have a bronze home plate to mark the spot inside the amusement park. They also have a red seat where Harmon Killebrew hit a 522-foot home run back in 1967.

Week 10 — at Green Bay Packers

Roob: Back in 2019, Dave Zangaro and I had an early Saturday flight to Appleton for the Eagles-Packers game the next day, so after learning that there were six historic lighthouses circling Lake Winnebago — Wisconsin’s largest lake — we decided to find them all. Dave found a brochure with directions and we embarked on the 85-mile journey down the western side of the lake to Fond du Lac and back up the eastern banks. We found them all – two of them were even open to the public - and we got a terrific tour of Wisconsin as well. If you’re into lighthouses – or just seeing a part of the country you’d never normally see – this is the trip for you.

Dave: If you’re making the trip to Green Bay, there’s a good chance you’ve never been there and you’re excited to see Lambeau Field. So don’t wait until the game! Check to make sure it’s open but try to schedule a tour of the legendary stadium and even if you can’t do that, go see the Packers Hall of Fame. Admission to the Hall of Fame is $20 and you can combine it with some of the tour options. The Packers Hall of Fame has several permanent and temporary exhibits and you can see all of their championship trophies on display. It’s so cool that it would be a fun idea for the Eagles to add to their next stadium, whenever that comes around.

Week 12 — at Dallas Cowboys

Roob: Tucked off Rte. 78 east of downtown is the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, a 66-acre oasis of lush manicured gardens, sculptures, rolling streams, spectacular views, captivating walking trails, scenic bridges and much more. There are more than 20 separate gardens as well as an eight-acre children’s adventure garden and tons of parking. The arboretum, which opened in 1984 on the grounds of the old Everette Lee DeGolyer Estate, sits on picturesque White Rock Lake and is only a 15-to-20-minute drive from downtown.

Dave: (If you’ve never been to Dallas before, I’d highly recommend The Sixth Floor Museum downtown. The history of the JFK assassination is fascinating.) But if you’ve already done that and have seen a bunch of Dallas, here’s something I did last year that I really enjoyed. Rented a car and drove south about 1 1/2 hours to Waco. Just outside of the city is Waco Mammoth National Monument, which is an active dig shelter where the bones of 24 Columbian mammoths have been discovered. After checking out the site, head downtown and walk around the smaller town of Waco, get some lunch and maybe even check out the Baylor campus or the Dr. Pepper Museum.

Week 14 — at Los Angeles Chargers

Roob: Nestled in downtown Los Angeles is the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, a unique paleontological park where asphalt has naturally seeped up through the ground for thousands of years. The asphalt trapped animals and preserved their remains, and tens of thousands of fossils have been excavated, some fully intact. These fossils have been invaluable for researchers studying prehistoric animal life. A museum on the site opened in 1977 and not only can visitors see and learn about the fossils that have already been discovered, they can watch paleontologists who continue to excavate at the site.

Dave: If you’re feeling really adventurous while in LA, plan a trip to Channel Islands National Park. It’s one of the national parks that many people don’t check out because it requires a bit of planning. But there’s one company (Island Packers) licensed to take tours to the islands. There are several islands to visit but you’ll have to pick one if you’re doing a day trip (or choose a non-landing trip). A couple years ago, I took a day trip to Anacapa Island, which features a ton of shore birds, dramatic cliffs, sea caves and one of the most impressive views in the national park system called Inspiration Point. It’s a small island so you get a chance to see all of it during the short visit. Each island offers different things and you can even camp if you really want to plan ahead. The next island on my list to visit in the Channel Islands is Santa Cruz to see the island fox, which is endemic to the islands.

Week 16 — at Washington Commanders

Roob: Washington, D.C., doesn’t just have one of the world’s greatest collection of museums, it has the world’s greatest collection of free museums, all clustered along the National Mall. Among the free museums all within walking distance of one other are the Smithsonian American Art Museum, National Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Gallery of Art, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Dave: If you get a nice day, walking around the National Mall really is a great and cheap way to spend a day in Washington, D.C. You can see all the monuments at your leisure and stop in and out of the Smithsonian museums, which are all free. Some of them get really crowded. They’re all still worth checking out but if you’re not married to seeing anything in particular, go check out some of the others that are less visited. One of my favorites is the American Indian Museum. Of course, if you have never been to the Smithsonian museums, then definitely check out the Natural History and the Air and Space. They’re both pretty awesome.

Week 17 — at Buffalo Bills

Roob: The Eternal Flame Falls is a waterfall alongside Shale Creek just a few miles from the Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park. What makes it unique is that a natural gas is emitted below the falls that creates a small propane-fueled flame alongside the falls. The three-quarters-of-a-mile trail to the falls from the trailhead parking lot on Chestnut Ridge Road can be somewhat challenging, especially in wet conditions. But the payoff is well worth it. The Eternal Flame Falls is about 20 miles south of downtown Buffalo.

Dave: If you’ve never been to Niagara Falls … go. Yes, it’s overly commercialized. Yes, there are parts of the town that feel like a bad boardwalk. But the falls are awesome so take a short drive from Buffalo and go see just how powerful they really are. If you want to head across to Canada and see that side, then do it — it’s pretty great. But even if you stay on the American side, it’s pretty awesome too. The last time I was there was at peak fall foliage and it made for some spectacular photos. I went on a long hike and then got on the Maid of the Mist to see the falls from the water. You might feel a bit silly putting on that poncho but it’s nice to not get soaked.