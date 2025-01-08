‘We'll be tested:' Packers' running attack a concern for Eagles

Their worst game of the year, they rushed for 82 yards, 4.1 per carry and beat the Texans 24-22.

That was the Packers’ worst rushing game this year.

The Packers want to run the ball. They love to run the ball. They’re determined to run the ball. And they're really good at running the ball.

Much like the Eagles, the Packers have an efficient passing game, but also much like the Eagles their offense is built around a powerhouse running game that made some NFL history this year.

Green Bay this year became the first team in NFL history to average at least 4.0 yards in every game they played. They also rushed for at least 80 yards in every game.

They’re not the Eagles when it comes to hammering the rock, but they’re not too far off. The Packers finished fifth with 147 rushing yards per game and sixth with 4.8 yards per carry, and that’s a big concern for the Eagles.

Eight times they ran for at least 160 yards. Only the Eagles and Ravens did it more.

“They’ve got a really good line, to begin with,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “I think the five on their offensive line have been in there for every play, No. 1. And No. 2, they have a great back. (Josh) Jacobs has had as good a year as anybody. And he's hard to tackle, runs, physical.

“And they have the play-pass game off of it. So they have really good big-play receivers that you're always worried about. And the combination of them being to throw it down the field and run it is a tough combination.”

Fangio was very close regarding the Packers' o-line. Center Josh Myers missed a game in the middle of the season, but that’s the only game any of their starters has missed.

That consistency along with talented backs and a play caller in Matt LaFleur who loves to dial up running plays is a dangerous combination.

The Eagles have been up and down vs. the run this year and they’ve certainly missed Brandon Graham since his season ended against the Rams in Week 12.

The Packers ran for 163 yards and 7.8 yards per carry against the Eagles in the season opener in São Paulo - the first time the Eagles had allowed 160 yards and 7.5 per game in 21 years - and after holding six straight teams below 100 yards in the middle of the season, the Eagles allowed 100 or more five of the last six weeks - after B.G. went out.

The Eagles finished 10th in run defense but they were a lackluster 15th the last six weeks.

“We've improved as the season wore on,” Fangio said. “I think our guys understand what we need to do and have played it better, although we've had times where we haven't. I just think it's the overall improvement and evolution of the season.”

Jacobs, in his first year in Green Bay after five seasons with the Raiders, was sixth in the NFL with 1,329 rushing yards and fourth with 15 rushing touchdowns. The last Packer with 1,300 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns was Jim Taylor in 1962.

But Jacobs isn’t a one-man show.

Emanuel Wilson, undrafted in his second season, rushed for over 500 yards and 4.9 per carry this year. His 5.0 average over the last two years is 7th-highest in the NFL (minimum 100 carries).

Chris Brooks, another 2nd-year undrafted back, added 183 yards backing up Jacobs and Wilson with a 5.1 average. And wide receiver Jayden Reed averages over eight yards on 20 carries.

The Packers face the Eagles Sunday at the Linc in a wild-card-round game, and the Eagles will need to tackle well, get numbers to the ball and play with outstanding gap discipline to slow down this potent Packers ground game.

“We've had good games and not so (good),” Fangio said. “And we've had in between. We'll be tested this week. These guys run it very, very well.”

