Handing out Eagles awards at the (near) halfway point of the 2024 season

It has been a busy couple of months to start the Eagles season but at (around) the midpoint of the season, they have a strong 6-2 record.

Because the NFL season is now 17 games, the actual midpoint of the Eagles season will happen at halftime in the Cowboys game on Sunday so we’re getting a jump on it.

Here are our Eagles awards halfway through the 2024 season:

Offensive MVP

Roob: Saquon Barkley

Barkley has been unstoppable this year, with 116 rushing yards and 134 scrimmage yards per game, a 5.9 rushing average and eight touchdowns. At times he’s carried the offense with his relentless, attacking running style and home-run ability. His ability gives the offense superstars both in the passing game and the running game, and that’s a tough combination to stop.

Dave: Saquon Barkley

There were plenty of questions about why the Eagles would pay top-of-the-market money for a running back and Barkley has answered all those. It’s hard to picture where the Eagles would be without their star running back. Barkley is already over 1,000 scrimmage yards and has been phenomenal running the ball. He has 925 rushing yards on 157 carries (5.9 average) and 6 touchdowns. He’d have even more scores if the Tush Push didn’t exist. The Eagles consider explosive runs to be 10+ yards and Barkley leads the NFL in that category with 23.

Defensive MVP

Roob: Cooper DeJean

DeJean has only been a regular on defense for four games, but he has made such a profound defense with his playmaking, tackling, physicality and intelligence. This has been a different group since he took over for Avonte Maddox in the slot. The Eagles have only allowed 44 points in the four games he’s been a regular on defense, and he’s not the only reason for the turnaround but he might be the biggest.

Dave: Zack Baun

Another free agent pickup that has worked out extremely well. When the Eagles signed Baun, most thought it was to be a situational pass rusher in Vic Fangio’s system. But Fangio saw Baun as a potential starting inside linebacker and the veteran defensive coordinator nailed it. Through eight games, Baun has played just about every snap on defense and leads the team in tackles with 79 (52 solo). He also has 2 sacks, 3 TFLs, 2 QB hits, 2 PBUs and a forced fumble. Time to figure out how to extend this guy because he’s on a one-year deal.

Rookie of the Year

Roob: Cooper DeJean

DeJean’s youth and inexperience are what make his performance so remarkable. DeJean is the 3rd-youngest defensive starter in the league, he missed three weeks of training camp and he had only played eight defensive snaps through Week 5. DeJean is the Eagles’ youngest starting corner ever.

Dave: Quinyon Mitchell

The Eagles slow-played Mitchell in training camp. At first, Mitchell was a backup outside corner, then he was the dime, then the nickel, then the starting outside who bumped inside on nickel downs. But when the first game of the season rolled around, Mitchell was a starting outside corner and he’s been very good all season. He doesn’t have an interception yet but he’s been close. He leads the team with six pass breakups. Mitchell has been in coverage on 40 targets; he has given up just 21 catches for 260 yards and 0 touchdowns.

Play of 1st half

Roob: DeVonta Smith’s catch

Saquon’s hurdle Sunday was incredible, but DeVonta’s catch was even more amazing and got the Eagles a touchdown they desperately needed. Jalen Hurts chucked the ball up where he thought Smith might be, and Smith’s ability to lunge for the ball and secure it while simultaneously tapping his feet in bounds has to be seen in slow motion to be believed.

Dave: Saquon Barkley’s hurdle

There were a few more “important” plays just in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars but the play from Barkley was one of the most spectacular plays I have ever seen on a football field. Even without the backwards hurdle, it was a highlight reel play and then Barkley did something I have never seen before. We’ll be watching this play in 30 years.

Biggest disappointment on offense

Roob: Dallas Goedert

It’s not that Goedert hasn’t played well when he’s been out there. He had that huge 170-yard game against the Saints and was 24-for-301 through four games. Decent production. It’s just that once again here we are saying … “What if?” with Goedert. He hasn’t played 16 games since his rookie year in 2018 and he’s missed 19 games over the past five seasons. Goedert has the ability to be a Pro Bowl tight end, he just hasn’t been able to put a complete season together. He should be back either Sunday in Dallas or next Thursday against Washington so hopefully he can put together a healthy second half of the season.

Dave: Jahan Dotson

The Eagles traded for Dotson back on Aug. 22 and he hasn’t been very productive, even when A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith missed time. He had that great 36-yard catch against the Jaguars, so maybe he’s about to turn a corner. But the Eagles gave up a third-round pick in the trade to get him and Dotson has 7 catches for 71 yards in 8 games. That’s a disappointment even for a third receiver on a very talented offense.

Biggest disappointment on defense

Roob: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson is one guy on defense who just hasn’t played up to expectations. He’s made a few big plays – the interception off the Isaiah Rodgers deflection against the Bengals was huge – but the consistency hasn’t been there. Pro Football Focus has him rated 80th of 98 safeties who’ve played at least 100 snaps, and Stathead analytics shows opposing quarterbacks have a 122.5 passer rating against him, which ranks 52nd out of 75 safeties who’ve been targeted at least 10 times. And he’s allowed an NFL-high four touchdowns. You expect more for $27 million over three years.

Dave: Devin White

The Eagles gave White somewhat significant money to come in and be their starting middle linebacker and he got most of the reps in training camp with the first team. But he got beat out for that job by Nakobe Dean and White got released during the season without ever playing a single snap for the Eagles. This one seems to have worked out for the best because the pair of Dean and Baun are playing well together. But that doesn’t mean the White signing wasn’t a major flop.

