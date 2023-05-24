Have Eagles noticed any changes from Hurts since contract?

The only thing that has changed about Jalen Hurts since signing a mega contract extension earlier this offseason?

Just “an aura of commas,” teammate Jason Kelce said.

As in the commas that now reside in Hurts’ bank account. Hurts last month signed a five-year extension worth $255 million that will keep him in Philly through the 2028 season. There’s normally a concern about how a player will react to this type of life-changing money but the Eagles were never worried about that with Hurts.

Hurts is already proving them right.

“He’s still that hard-worker,” A.J. Brown said. “He’s still determined to be great. It definitely didn’t change him. It definitely just motivated him if anything. That’s what you want.”

Just a few weeks into spring workouts, Hurts’ teammates say they haven’t seen anything different from their 24-year-old leader. That’s exactly what the organization expected after being around Hurts for the past three seasons. They were always confident in his maturity and desire to get better. Money is nice but they knew that wasn’t Hurts’ driving force.

This was the first offseason Hurts was eligible for an extension and the Eagles were determined to get it done. They eventually got it done and made Hurts the highest-paid player in the NFL, a distinction he held briefly before Lamar Jackson passed him.

“He seems like the same guy to me,” Kelce said. “I haven’t noticed anything different. Still out here every day working out. He’s always trying to get better. Even in the walkthrough in OTAs, we’re talking through, ‘Why did we go to the WILL and not push it to the MIKE. Do we want to do that out of that formation?’

“All of that stuff is still happening and it seems like he still has a hunger and desire to improve and get better, which is a necessity in this league.”

If you need any more proof that this money won’t change Hurts, remember that in the lead-up to his record-breaking contract — a contract everyone knew was coming — the Eagles’ quarterback was busy putting the finishing touches on his Master’s degree in Human Resources from Oklahoma.

“It’s extremely impressive and it’s not surprising if you know Jalen,” Kelce said. “There’s such a drive on his end to always be improving and always getting better and making his time useful. It does not surprise me that he got his Master’s, it doesn’t surprise me that he’s turned into the player he has.

There’s not a hint of jealously from Hurts’ teammates after the big contract either. In fact, they all seem pretty happy for him and that’s probably because they watched him earn his place and his deal.

Hurts went from second-round pick, to backup, to starter to MVP runner-up in a few short seasons.

“It was cool,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “I figured a deal would get done. And for him to be the highest paid player at the time was incredible. Super happy for him. And just knowing that he’s going to be my quarterback for the next X amount of years is pretty special.

“When you’ve got a guy like him, he’s got high goals, high expectations for himself, for this team. So really happy that he gets to continue to lead this team and I’m excited to follow him and keep elevating everything we do.”

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft and after spending most of his rookie season on the bench, Hurts became a starter in 2021 and a star in 2022.

While making just north of $1 million last season on his rookie contract, Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and finished second in MVP voting. Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record in the regular season, completing 66.5% of his passes for over 3,700 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and running for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. And while the Eagles came up short, Hurts had a great game in Super Bowl LVII.

Brown has been close with Hurts for years and the two best friends were incredible together as first-time teammates in 2022.

It was special for Brown to see Hurts rewarded for all his hard work.

“Just to be sitting beside him, it’s a blessing,” Brown said. “Just to see it, talking to him about it, working with him on the side. And last season actually helping him achieve some of his goals. From a friend standpoint, man, it’s everything you can imagine. I’m so ecstatic for him. He deserves it. I’m just excited for what the future holds for him.”