How often is Sirainni overruling Johnson on play calls?

Earlier this week, on the 94WIP Morning Show, Nick Sirianni shared some news and raised his hand.

That 3rd-and-11 run play to Kenny Gainwell in the fourth quarter of Sundays’ OT win over the Commanders?

Sirianni said he actually overruled offensive coordinator and play-caller Brian Johnson on that one. Johnson wanted to call a pass and Sirianni wanted to call a run. So the Eagles called a run.

On the radio show, Sirainni said he doesn’t “do this very often to Brian” but at his press conference on Wednesday, Sirianni was asked just how often he overrules his play-caller.

“Sixteen times,” Sirianni joked.

OK, maybe it is hard to know the exact the amount of times Sirianni overrules him, especially because he and Johnson work in conjunction. But it is an interesting element to offensive success and failure, especially because we know Johnson is the usual play-caller.

The only reason we know that Sirianni overruled him on this particular call was because the play failed and Sirianni admitted it. It makes you wonder how many times it’s happened before, whether it was a successful play or not, and how many times it will happen going forward.

“What I don't think people understand is we go through this process together,” Sirianni said on Wednesday. “As we come in here, the offense has not changed very much as far as the schemes that we're running from Shane [Steichen] to Brian.

“I was hired here to be an offensive coach and so I have a vision of what I want it to look like. I'm in every offensive meeting, both game planning meeting and offensive meeting. We think through everything together and talk through everything together. And so obviously, just like with Shane, I'm sitting there and talking to him.

“It's no different … if you want the answer that I think you might be looking for, it's no different from Shane and myself with Brian than this one. I just told y'all — I gave you some information that maybe didn't come up last year but it's the same dynamic.”

A little later in his press conference, Sirianni was asked about the dynamic between him and defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who is in his first year with the Eagles.

The difference between that dynamic with Desai and previous DC Jonathan Gannon is that Sirianni and Gannon worked together for a long time, even before coming to Philly. Sirianni and Desai are still getting to know each other.

“Again, I hired Sean to do a job and I think he's doing a great job, but I also have to be very clear of what the description is of the job and what I require in certain situations,” Sirianni said. “So even though I'm hiring him to do a job and I don't want to micromanage by any means, I still have visions of how I want everything to look like as the head football coach because at the end of the day, everything out there has my name on it.”

Sirianni used the word “micromanage,” which brings up an interesting line pertaining to both Desai and Johnson. How does Sirianni know when to step in and when not to?

Ultimately, Sirianni is the head coach, but he hired Desai and Johnson to do their jobs.

“Am I doing more on offense than I am on defense? Yes,” Sirianni said. “But micromanaging and just being very detailed, those are two different things, or a fine line in between them, I don't know.”

It’s hard to argue with success and Sirianni has obviously been successful. The Eagles are off to a 4-0 start this season after coming off a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 and are 27-11 in the regular season since he took over in 2021.

“So are there times where it is, that I want this? Yeah,” Sirianni said. “But again, I'm the head coach. If that's micromanaging, it is, but at the end of the day, like I said, my name is on the product out on the field and that's my job as a head coach.”

