How to buy Eagles single-game, public training camp tickets in 2023

Your chance to buy tickets to see the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this year arrives on Tuesday morning.

At 10 a.m. on June 13, fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for all home games in the 2023 season as well as tickets for the Eagles’ only public training camp practice of the Summer on Aug. 6.

All tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com. For single-game tickets, there is a four-ticket limit per household; there’s no limit for the public practice.

The Eagles report to training camp on Tuesday, July 25 and will hold their only public practice at the Linc on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the public practice are $10 — there’s a VIP option for $35 that adds a “special on-field experience” before practice starts — and all proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Seating for the public practice will be first-come, first-serve. Anyone over the age of 2 will need a ticket. Parking will be free.

As for single-game tickets, the Eagles have eight home games in the regular season and two home games in the preseason.

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ home games in 2023:

Aug. 17 (preseason): vs. Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 (preseason): vs. Colts, 8 p.m.

Sept. 14: vs. Vikings, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 1: vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 5: vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 26: vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 3: vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 25: vs. Giants, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

