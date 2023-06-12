Trending
PhiladelphiaEagles
Philadelphia Eagles

How to buy Eagles single-game, public training camp tickets in 2023

Eagles single-game and training camp tickets go on sale on June 13

By Dave Zangaro

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Your chance to buy tickets to see the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this year arrives on Tuesday morning.

At 10 a.m. on June 13, fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for all home games in the 2023 season as well as tickets for the Eagles’ only public training camp practice of the Summer on Aug. 6.

All tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com. For single-game tickets, there is a four-ticket limit per household; there’s no limit for the public practice.

The Eagles report to training camp on Tuesday, July 25 and will hold their only public practice at the Linc on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the public practice are $10 — there’s a VIP option for $35 that adds a “special on-field experience” before practice starts — and all proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Seating for the public practice will be first-come, first-serve. Anyone over the age of 2 will need a ticket. Parking will be free.

As for single-game tickets, the Eagles have eight home games in the regular season and two home games in the preseason.

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ home games in 2023:

  • Aug. 17 (preseason): vs. Browns, 7:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 24 (preseason): vs. Colts, 8 p.m.
  • Sept. 14: vs. Vikings, 8:15 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 22: vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.
  • Nov. 5: vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
  • Nov. 26: vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.
  • Dec. 3: vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: vs. Giants, 4:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 31: vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

NFL

Jalen Hurts 2 hours ago

Hurts explains his process to get better in offseason

Philadelphia Eagles 12 hours ago

Eagles players and fans come out for DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us