How to buy Eagles single-game, public training camp tickets in 2025

Here's how to get tickets to watch the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in 2025.

If you want your chance to see the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles at the Linc this year, set your alarm for 10 a.m. on June 12.

That’s when single-game home tickets and tickets for the only public training camp practice of 2025 go on sale on Ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit for single-game tickets but no limit for the public practice.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 22, which means July 23 will be the first practice of camp. The only public practice of the summer will come at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the public practice are $10 apiece and there’s a VIP version for $40 that provides fans with a “special on-field experience” before the practice. All ticket proceeds from the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

All seats for the public practice are first-come, first-serve. Anyone over the age of 2 will require a ticket. Parking will be free.

As for the single-game tickets, the Eagles have eight home games in the 2025 regular season and two preseason home games:

Preseason Week 1 — vs. Bengals on Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Preseason Week 2 — vs. Browns on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 1 — vs. Cowboys on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 3 — vs. Rams on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 5 — vs. Broncos on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

Week 8 — vs. Giants on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Week 11 — vs. Lions on Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 13 — vs. Bears on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

Week 15 — vs. Raiders on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 18 — vs. Commanders, date TBD