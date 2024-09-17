When is Eagles vs. Saints? How to watch the Week 3 showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing some early season adversity.

The Birds appeared well on their way to a 2-0 start before an ugly collapse late against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. After a Saquon Barkley drop kept Atlanta's hopes alive, Kirk Cousins and Co. marched down the field with ease for a game-winning touchdown inside the final minute.

Now, Nick Sirianni's team will enter a tough road environment to face the NFL's hottest offense through two weeks in the New Orleans Saints. Following a 47-10 Week 1 rout of the Carolina Panthers, Derek Carr and the Saints went into Jerry World and hung a 40-burger on the Dallas Cowboys in a stunning 44-19 blowout.

Carr has played like an MVP candidate so far, boasting a 142.4 quarterback rating with five touchdowns, one pick and a 76.9 completion percentage. And star running back Alvin Kamara already has five total touchdowns while gaining 5.7 yards per carry.

So can the Eagles' defense contain Carr, Kamara and the Saints' offense enough to leave the Big Easy with a win? Or will the Birds fly back to Philly below .500?

Here's how to watch Eagles-Saints in Week 3:

When do the Eagles play next?

The Eagles will battle the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 22.

What time does the Eagles vs. Saints game start?

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Saints game on?

Eagles-Saints will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Saints game live

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app, NFL.com and the NFL app.

How to watch pregame, postgame coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10

Eagles-Saints coverage will begin on NBC10 at 9:30 a.m. ET with Eagles Game Day Kickoff. Then head over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m. for Birds Huddle: Game Day followed by Eagles Pregame Live.

After Eagles-Saints ends, switch back over to NBC Sports Philadelphia for Eagles Postgame Live.