How Vic Fangio's hunch might have found the Eagles a real linebacker

Vic Fangio had a hunch.

The Eagles’ veteran defensive coordinator might have gotten some funny looks when he first suggested playing Zack Baun at off-ball linebacker — especially after it looked like Baun’s best position in New Orleans was on the edge — but Fangio saw a glimpse on tape that planted a seed in his mind.

“On occasion he would end up as an inside linebacker, not very often, and from those few plays, I thought he could do it,” Fangio said on Wednesday. “Was I going to bet my life savings on it? No, but I had a good feeling that he could do it. And he can.”

Baun showed that a week ago in Brazil.

The 27-year-old was all over the field and filled up the stat sheet with 15 tackles (11 solo) to go along with 2 sacks, 2 QB hits and a tackle for loss in the Eagles’ 34-29 win.

What exactly did Fangio see in Baun to make him think he could play inside linebacker?

“I don’t know what he saw or how he came to terms with putting me here but I’m glad he did,” Baun said.

The Eagles should be pretty happy about it too. Because linebacker is an important position in Fangio’s defense but the Eagles haven’t put a ton of resources into the position. This offseason they signed Devin White to a somewhat significant one-year contract but he was beaten out by Nakobe Dean for the starting middle linebacker gig.

The duo of Dean and Baun did some really good things in the opener. But it was Baun who really shined.

Baun and his good friend and former Eagle T.J. Edwards were tied for the NFL lead in tackles after Week 1 with 15.

“I was surprised,” Baun said. “I haven’t had a game like that. But I can’t help but think about the ones I missed. You have a good game and you look at where there’s room to grow. You have a bad game and it’s kind of the same mentality as the next one.”

The Saints drafted Baun out of Wisconsin in the third round back in 2020 and he carved out a role as a limited defensive player and a special teams ace. But he never solidified himself as a starter. The Saints tried him at off-ball linebacker but it wasn’t until late in the 2023 season when they finally played him on the edge. That position really seemed to suit Baun and when the Eagles signed him, most thought that was the role he’d take in Philly — as a situational pass rusher.

But when OTAs began, Baun was on the field as a starting off-ball linebacker and he simply hasn’t given up that position since. Baun said he really began to get comfortable in his position during the spring and that built confidence.

And because Baun has such a versatile set of skills, his ability to rush the passer is still going to be used by Fangio. Baun had two sacks in his Eagles debut after having 2 sacks in 62 games over 4 years with the Saints.

“I don’t think you can put me in one box,” Baun said. “My versatility, I’m an athlete. I’m like an athlete on the defensive side. I can do a lot of different things.”

Baun admitted that earlier in his career, he was kind of confused about what he was and was going to be in the NFL. Was he an off-ball linebacker? Was he an edge rusher? Was he destined to be a career special teamer?

It’s only one game, but it seems like the Eagles have given Baun his answer.

And it seems like Fangio has a pretty good idea of how to use him.

“Yeah, he’s a smart friggin guy,” Baun said about Fangio with a smile. “He knows what he’s doing.”

