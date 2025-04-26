Why Eagles traded completely out of the 3rd round

The Eagles made their second-round pick on Friday night but then traded back twice and right out of the third round. They’ll have six picks on Saturday.

They leave the first two days of the draft with two players: LB Jihaad Campbell in the first and S Andrew Mukuba in the second.

After drafting Mukuba with the final pick of the second round, the Eagles had the No. 96 pick late in the third round. They then traded down to 101 and then made another trade completely out of the third round, ending their night.

Here are the two trades GM Howie Roseman pulled off:

Falcons get: 3-96

Eagles get: 3-101, 2026 fifth-round pick

And then when the Eagles were on the clock at 101, they traded back out of the third round in deal with the Broncos:

Broncos get: 3-101, 4-134

Eagles get: 4-111, 4-130, 6-191

Here was general manager Howie Roseman’s full explanation for the two trades:

“When we were picking where we were in the third round, we were really watching the board, looking for opportunities to move up and watching where it was and where we felt like there was an opportunity to maybe get someone who was a little higher on our board. And then the opportunity where there was kind of a sweet spot on our board. As we got closer to our pick, we had a couple of opportunities there that we felt like maximized where we were on our board and getting that pick next year, I think we’re going to be at 12 or 13 picks next year and a lot of them in the first five rounds. And so, I think obviously that’s exciting. Not saying we don’t have things we want to improve on this football team right now because we do. But we then felt like the move down to tomorrow gave us an opportunity in the fourth round here to kind of sleep on it and kind of get our board set and ready for tomorrow. Having six picks tomorrow, great opportunity to improve our football team on the third day. It’s a really fun day for us. We just felt like it made sense to make those two moves with where the board was at.”

The Eagles will now have at least 12 picks in 2026 and they enter Day 3 of the 2025 draft with six picks in their pocket, which gives them a ton of flexibility to move around the board.

Here’s the Eagles’ draft so far:

Round 1-31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Round 2-64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Round 4-111

Round 4-130

Round 5-161

Round 5-165

Round 5-168

Round 6-191