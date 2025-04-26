Howie Roseman turns one draft pick into two in Eagles' 4th-round trade with Jets

Howie Roseman made his fourth trade of the weekend and 55th draft-weekend trade as general manager Saturday afternoon, dealing the 130th pick – their second of two 4th-round picks – to the Jets in exchange for No. 145 in the fifth round and No. 207 in the sixth round.

With No. 130, which began with the Panthers and then belonged to the Broncos and Eagles, the Jets selected Alabama safety Malachi Moore.



The deal leaves the Eagles with four 5th-round picks – No. 145, 161, 165 and 168 – as well as No. 191 and 207 in the sixth round.



The Eagles so far have selected three players - Alabama linebacker / edge Jihaad Campbell in the first round, Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round and Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson in the fourth round.



This is the first time since 1977 they haven’t taken an offensive player anywhere in their first 140 picks. That year the first offensive player they drafted was running back Wilbert Montgomery out of Abilene Christian in the fifth round with the 154th pick.