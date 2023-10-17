In Roob's Eagles Stats, breaking down the insane numbers A.J. Brown is putting up

This week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats is broken down into two sections: The A.J. Brown section and the Not A.J. Brown section.

If he keeps going the way he has been going, we might have to devote the whole darn thing to A.J.

1. A.J. Brown is the 10th player in NFL history with four straight games with at least 125 receiving yards (within the same season) and the first since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. With one more against the Dolphins, he’ll join two former Lions – Pat Studstill in 1966 and Calvin Johnson in 2012 – as the third player ever with five straight games with 125 yards.

In Eagles history, only six other wide receivers have even had two 125-yard games in a row: Mike Quick three times, DeSean Jackson twice and Jeremy Maclin, Pete Retzlaff, Ben Hawkins and Bud Grant once.

Here’s a look at all the players in NFL history with at least four consecutive 125-games:

5 … Pat Studstill (Lions), 1966 (142, 141, 128, 164, 125)

5 … Calvin Johnson (Lions), 2012 (207, 143, 140, 171)

4 … Bob Boyd (Rams), 1954 (157, 128, 149, 131)

4 … Lance Alworth (Chargers), 1968 (137, 182, 131, 169)

4 … Andre Rison (Falcons), 1990 (128, 154, 172, 161)

4 … Patrick Jeffers (Panthers), 1999 (147, 138, 160, 165)

4 … Andre Johnson (Texans), 2008 (131, 178, 141, 143)

4 … Josh Gordon (Browns), 2013 (125, 237, 261, 151)

4 … Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants), 2014 (130, 143, 148, 185)

4 … A.J. Brown (Eagles), 2023 (131, 175, 127, 131)

2. Brown’s 564 yards over the last four games are the most in franchise history by a player in any four-game span. He broke the record of 547 set in 1967 by Hawkins. Retzlaff (539 in 1965), Quick (513 in 1983), and T.O. (506 in 2005) have also been over 500 in a four-game stretch. Quick has the record for a five-game span with 595 yards in 1983, so Brown only needs 32 yards Sunday to break that one.

3. Brown is only the fourth player in NFL history with 42 catches and a 16.0 average through six games. The others are Andre Rison in 1990 (43, 16.5) and Julio Jones in 2018 (44, 16.1), both of the Falcons, as well as Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins this year (42, 19.4). Brown’s 672 yards through six games are also an Eagles record. Ben Hawkins had 667 yards the first six games of the 1967 season, and Brown's 42 catches are 3rd-most, behind Zach Ertz’s 48 in 2018 and T.O.’s 44 in 2005.

4. Going into Sunday’s game, Brown ranked second in Eagles history in receiving yards per game at 92.6, behind only T.O. at 93.5. Brown’s 131 yards increased his average to 94.3 and moved him ahead of Owens, so he now holds the franchise record for receiving yards per game. Nobody other than Owens and Brown is even at 70 yards per game, and they’re both over 90. Jackson is third on that list at 68.5, with Quick at 64.0, Irving Fryar at 63.9 and Maclin 63.6. Including his years with the Titans, Brown is at 78.2 yards per game, 8th-highest in NFL history (minimum 50 games). Brown’s 78.2 average per game is highest in NFL history by a receiver averaging at least 16 yards per catch. Lance Alworth is second at 75.5 and Charley Hennigan third at 71.8.

5. With 11 games to go, A.J. Brown’s four 125-yard games this year are already tied for most in Eagles history in a season. Tommy McDonald (1961), Retzlaff (1965), Hawkins (1967), Harold Jackson (1972) and Jackson (2013) also had four. Brown now has seven games with 125 yards in an Eagles uniform. He’s only played 23 games as an Eagle, so that means he’s had at least 125 yards in 30 percent of his games. In Eagles history, only McDonald (13), Quick (12), Jackson (12), Retzlaff (10) and Harold Jackson (8) have more 125-yard games than Brown has in less than 1 ½ seasons.

6. Brown’s 2,168 yards in his 23 games with the Eagles is 3rd-most in NFL history by a player in his first 22 games with any team and 2nd-most among players with a new team. Tyreek Hill, who comes to Philly this weekend, had 2,361 yards in his first 22 games with the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, and Odell Beckham Jr. had 2,168 yards in his first 22 games with the Giants in 2014 and 2015.

And the non-A.J. Brown section:

7. It wasn’t his best game as an Eagle, but D’Andre Swift did catch eight passes for 40 yards Sunday. He’s the first Eagles RB with eight catches in a game since Darren Sproles had eight vs. the Falcons in 2016. Last time a running back had more than eight was 2012, when LeSean McCoy caught nine passes from rookie Nick Foles against Washington. Swift has 23 receptions, most by an Eagles RB through six games since Shady’s 25, also in 2012. His 18 catches in the last three games are the most by an Eagles RB since Shady, also in 2012.

8. Haason Reddick added 1 ½ more sacks Sunday and now has 5 ½ this year, all in the last three games. He also has 21 ½ in 23 games as an Eagle, 5th-most in NFL history by a player in their first 23 games with a team behind former Eagle Derrick Burgess (23), Shaq Barrett (22 ½), Bryce Paup (22 ½) and Jared Allen (22). The most previously by an Eagle in his first 23 games was Hugh Douglas’s 21 from 1998 through 2000, Jason Babin’s 20 ½ in 2011 and 2012 and Reggie White’s 20 in 1985 and 1986.

9. The Eagles dropped to 4-76 in franchise history when they are minus-four or worse in turnover ratio. Their last win was 46 years ago - against the expansion Buccaneers in 1977. The last two times they were minus-four were both at MetLife Stadium – a 13-7 loss to the Giants in 2021 and Sunday. They’re also now 0-36 in franchise history when they commit four or more turnovers and have no takeaways.

10. The Eagles don’t have a takeaway in their last three games, only the second time in franchise history they’ve gone three straight games without forcing a turnover. They went five straight in 2012. Interestingly, the Dolphins – who come to the Linc Sunday – have also gone three straight games without a takeaway.