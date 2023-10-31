In Roob's Eagles Stats, Jalen Hurts in elite company and tons of A.J. Brown numbers

A.J. Brown stats? Oh, trust me, we’ve got plenty of A.J. Brown stats. But we can’t lead our weekly Roob’s Eagles Stats piece with A.J. every dang week. So just to shake things up a little bit we’ll start out this week with a few other assorted odds and ends and then get to the good A.J. stuff.

Let’s start out with Jalen:

By completing 76 percent of his passes for 319 yards with four TDs and no interceptions, Jalen Hurts joined Donovan McNabb and Nick Foles as only the third QB in Eagles history to put together a game with 75 percent accuracy, 300 passing yards, at least four TDs and no interceptions. McNabb did it in 2005 against the 49ers (79 percent, 342 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) and again in 2007 against the Lions (81 percent, 381 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) and Foles did it in 2013 in his historic game against the Raiders (79 percent, 406 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs). The only other QBs to put up those numbers against Washington were Dan Marino in 1984 at RFK Stadium and Aaron Rodgers in 2013 at Lambeau.

On top of his performance against the Dolphins – 74 percent, 279 yards, two TD passes – Hurts is the first quarterback in Eagles history with back-to-back games with 74 percent, 275 yards and multiple touchdown passes. In fact no other Eagles QB has had two such games at any point in an entire season.

Hurts is now 30-12 in his career as a starter, including a 1-3 mark as a rookie after he replaced Carson Wentz. The only quarterbacks in NFL history to win more games in their first 42 starts are Daryle Lamonica (36), Kurt Warner (34), Patrick Mahomes (34), Lamar Jackson (34), Dan Marino (33), Ken Stabler (32) and Ben Roethlisberger (31). Hurts’ 65 touchdowns (41 passing, 24 rushing) are 10th-most in history by a quarterback in his first 42 starts.

Julio Jones’ 8-yard catch in the fourth quarter made him the oldest Eagles wide receiver to catch a touchdown in 25 years, since Irving Fryar caught a 26-yarder from Koy Detmer against the Cards late in the 1998 season. Jones is 34 years, 263 days old. Fryar was 36 years, 76 days. The oldest Eagle ever to catch a touchdown pass was Hall of Famer Ollie Matson, who was eight years removed from his last Pro Bowl in 1966 – his final NFL season – when he caught a 4-yard TD from King Hill in a win over the 49ers at Kezar Stadium.

The Eagles’ 25-5 record since Week 14 in 2021 is their best 30-game span in 73 years. The Eagles went 26-4 from Week 4 of the 1948 season through Week 9 of the 1950 season. They also won two NFL Championships during that span.

And here's the A.J. Brown stuff you’ve been waiting for!

(everyone knows by now Brown is the first player in NFL history with six straight games with 125 yards, so we’ll skip that one and give you some A.J. stats you might not know about!)

Brown’s 305 yards in two games against Washington – 175 in Week 4, 130 on Sunday - are the most yards by an Eagle against any team in one season. Others over 250: Harold Jackson with 290 vs. the Giants in 1972, Mike Quick with 277 vs. the Cards in 1984, Pete Pihos with 269 vs. the Cards in 1953, Don Looney with 263 vs. Washington in 1940 and Tommy McDonald with 263 vs. the Giants in 1961.

Let’s put those six straight 125-yard games into context. Only eight other players have had six 125-yard games in their entire Eagles career: Tommy McDonald (13), Mike Quick (12), DeSean Jackson (12), Pete Retzlaff (10), Harold Jackson (8), Jeremy Maclin (7), Ben Hawkins (6) and Harold Carmichael (6). Brown had six in the span of 35 days. Including three last year, he now has nine 125-yard games as an Eagle, and only McDonald, Quick, Jackson and Retzlaff have had more. Brown has played 25 games in an Eagles uniform.

Brown’s 939 yards are 13th-most in NFL history through eight games but since 1965 only five WRs have had more yards through eight games: Isaac Bruce and Marvin Harrison in 2000, Torry Holt in 2003, Wes Welker in 2011 and Tyreek Hill in 2022 and 2023. The previous Eagles high through eight games was Jeremy Maclin’s 790 yards in 2014. Brown had that beat before Sunday’s game.

Brown now has 5,430 yards and a 16.3 average in his first 68 games. The only other receivers who had 5,000 yards with at least a 16.0 average through 68 games are Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Torry Holt.

Brown is also the first player in Eagles history to record six consecutive games with six or more receptions. Jordan Matthews and Irving Fryar both had six or more catches in five straight games. His 49 catches over the last six games are most ever by an Eagles WR in a six-game span. Zach Ertz had 54 over six games in 2018.

With Brown, Jones and DeVonta Smith, this was the first game where three Eagles wide receivers caught a touchdown pass in 13 years. Last time it happened was also at FedEx Field, and it was the Eagles’ 59-28 win over Washington in 2010. Michael Vick threw TD passes to Jason Avant, Jeremy Maclin and DeSean Jackson in the Eagles’ historic win.

Finally this: Through eight games, Brown already has more yards than the Eagles’ receiving leader in 1950, 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1970, 1971, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.