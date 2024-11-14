Eagles inactives: Eagles fully healthy against Commanders

The Eagles are extremely healthy as they get set to play the Commanders in a huge NFC East battle on Thursday Night Football.

All 53 players on the active roster were available to them for this game, including star left tackle Jordan Mailata, who will make his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles on Wednesday activated Mailata off of IR despite not having any full practices this week. During Mailata’s absence, veteran Fred Johnson filled in and played well but getting Mailata back will be a big boost for this game and going forward.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Tanner McKee

S Tristin McCollum

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

CB Eli Ricks

Every player on the Eagles’ injury report this week — DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Darius Slay (ankle), Nakobe Dean (groin), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Bryce Huff (wrist) — is active and will play in this game.

The only contributor from this season who isn’t playing in this game is receiver/punt returner Britain Covey, who remains on IR with a shoulder injury. But in his absence, rookie Cooper DeJean has been extremely impressive as a punt returner.

The Eagles have all 22 starters healthy for this game.

The Eagles on Thursday afternoon elevated veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad. He’s active for this game as the third tight end behind Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. The Eagles waived Jack Stoll earlier in the week and he was claimed by the Miami Dolphins. This is the first of three possible elevations for Uzomah this season.

