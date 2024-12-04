A mixed bag of injury news as Eagles kick off Panthers week

Both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Darius Slay (concussion) were practicing on Wednesday as the Eagles had their first session ahead of Sunday’s Week 14 game at the Linc.

Smith and Slay missed this past Sunday’s game in Baltimore but their presence at practice to start the week is a good sign that they could return against the Panthers.

In addition to those two, receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) also returned to practice on Wednesday after also missing the Ravens game.

While those three returned, several key Eagles were not practicing on Wednesday. Dallas Goedert (knee) and Britain Covey (neck) were not seen at practice, while Reed Blankenship (concussion) was on a side field.

All three of those players were injured against the Ravens. It seems unlikely the Eagles will have Goedert or Blankenship against the Panthers. We’ll see about Covey.

The Eagles will release their full injury report later in the day on Wednesday.

Smith, 26, has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. He went into Week 13 listed as questionable but was held back against the Ravens. The Eagles usually like to be precautious with soft tissue injuries for good reason. The Eagles on Tuesday released veteran WR Parris Campbell from the 53-man roster, which was a strong indication that the Eagles are getting healthier at the position.

If Goedert can’t play on Sunday, the Eagles will have Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah as their tight ends. Uzomah was signed to the 53-man roster on Wednesday to take vacant open spot.

While it’s possible, it’s pretty rare for players to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol in a week. If Blankenship can’t go against the Panthers, backup Tristin McCollum is in line to make his first NFL start.

And if Covey can’t play, the Eagles would turn to Cooper DeJean as their punt returner. DeJean handled those responsibilities admirably earlier in the season when Covey missed time with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles’ new practice squad fullback Khari Blasingame was at practice on Wednesday. He’s wearing No. 48 for the Birds.

