DeVonta Smith ruled out for Rams game after missing full week of practice.

Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football against the Rams after missing an entire week of practice.

Smith wasn’t seen at all on the practice field this week. He is the only Eagles player ruled out for Sunday.

Smith, 26, has been listed on the injury report the last few weeks with a lingering hamstring injury and was seen limping off the field after the 26-18 win over the Commanders last Thursday. Smith has been extremely durable in his NFL career. Now in Year 4, Smith has missed just two total games; one came earlier this season with a concussion.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Without Smith, the Eagles will have A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith and possibly Britain Covey. Covey (shoulder) has been on IR since after Week 3 but retuned to practice this week and has been a full participant. The Eagles would have to activate him to the active roster if he’s going to play on Sunday. Covey is officially listed as questionable.

The Eagles on Friday also put DE Bryce Huff on IR. He’ll be out at least four weeks as he recovers from wrist surgery. The hope is to get him back healthy at some point later in this season.

Back to wide receiver, Dotson and Wilson might need to have bigger roles against the NFL’s No. 22 ranked passing defense.

“Both of them have made some big plays in the past couple weeks, right?” Sirianni said. “Johnny catching his first touchdown pass, Jahan catching a deep ball in the Jacksonville game and then also the Dallas game. And the things that we see in practice. These guys come and work hard every single day. They put it on the line every single day, they’ve had good practices throughout the week and we’re excited about their possibilities if they need to go.”

Every other player on the Eagles injury report this week practiced again on Friday. That includes DT Milton Williams (foot) and DE Jalyx Hunt (ankle), who were limited on Thursday after missing practice to start the week. And the three players who were full on Thursday — Jalen Hurts (ankle), Nakobe Dean (groin) and Covey (shoulder) — were practicing again on Friday. They’re all good to go.

Hurts was limited to start the week after undergoing a strengthening program during the mini bye with an attempt to make sure he’s healthy for the playoffs. Hurts has been dealing with a minor ankle injury but his being limited to start the week was more about maintenance.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube