Inside the Phillies celebration of the NL East Championship on the Takeoff Podcast

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

John Clark is inside the Phillies' clubhouse as they celebrate their first National League East Championship since 2011.

00:00 - Rob Thomson
02:03 - Brandon Marsh
04:51 - Nick Castellanos
06:23 - Alec Bohm
08:07 - John Middleton
11:31 - Carlos Estevez
13:19 - Jeff Hoffman
15:18 - Aaron Nola
18:51 - J.T. Realmuto

Takeoff with John Clark
