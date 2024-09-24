Inside the Phillies celebration of the NL East Championship on the Takeoff Podcast

John Clark is inside the Phillies' clubhouse as they celebrate their first National League East Championship since 2011.
00:00 - Rob Thomson
02:03 - Brandon Marsh
04:51 - Nick Castellanos
06:23 - Alec Bohm
08:07 - John Middleton
11:31 - Carlos Estevez
13:19 - Jeff Hoffman
15:18 - Aaron Nola
18:51 - J.T. Realmuto
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.