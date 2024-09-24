Inside the Phillies celebration of the NL East Championship on the Takeoff Podcast

John Clark is inside the Phillies' clubhouse as they celebrate their first National League East Championship since 2011.



00:00 - Rob Thomson

02:03 - Brandon Marsh

04:51 - Nick Castellanos

06:23 - Alec Bohm

08:07 - John Middleton

11:31 - Carlos Estevez

13:19 - Jeff Hoffman

15:18 - Aaron Nola

18:51 - J.T. Realmuto

