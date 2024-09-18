Is this the end for Jalen Reagor after being released from Patriots' practice squad? 

Jalen Reagor, one of the worst 1st-round picks in Eagles history, may be facing the end of the road after being released from the Patriots’ practice squad.

Reagor, the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, had just 15 catches in parts of three seasons with the Vikings and Patriots since the Eagles jettisoned him after just two seasons.

Of 160 wide receivers drafted in the first round since 1960 who’ve played in at least 50 career games, Reagor’s 937 career receiving yards are 6th-fewest and fewest among WRs drafted in the last 40 years.

The Eagles drafted Reagor instead of Justin Jefferson, whose 5,899 yards are most in NFL history by a receiver in his first four seasons.

While Jefferson was setting out on a likely Hall of Fame career, Reagor never made an impact with the Eagles and seemed unable to escape Jefferson’s enormous shadow lurking over him.

Reagor had a 55-yard catch from Carson Wentz in his first NFL game in Washington on opening day 2020, but his first career reception remains his longest career reception. And after catching 16 passes for 211 yards in his first five NFL games, he had just 15 catches for 185 yards the rest of his rookie season. He dropped to 33-for-299 in Year 2.

Reagor and Nelson Agholor are the only 1st-round receivers in the last 10 years with two separate seasons where they started at least 10 games and had fewer than 400 receiving yards.

The Eagles unloaded Reagor after just two seasons and soon after he turned 23, trading him to the Vikings for a couple late-round picks. He caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown on a pass from Kirk Cousins in his one year with the Vikings, who released him after 2023 training camp.

The Patriots signed him and he had seven catches for 138 yards and no TDs last year, although he did have a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown in a loss to the Bills on New Year's Eve.

New England released Reagor last month at the end of training camp and then re-signed him to the practice squad. He wasn’t a game-day call-up for either of the Patriots’ games this year.

Reagor has 79 career catches for 937 yards and four touchdowns to show for his first four-plus seasons. His career mark of 16.7 yards per game ranks 197th out of 226 modern-day receivers drafted since 1970. Among those 160 who’ve played at least 50 games, he ranks 152nd.

Reagor, still only 25, has earned about $14.6 million in his career, according to Spotrac, with the Eagles responsible for about $9 million of that.

Reagor ranks 90th in Eagles history with 695 career receiving yards, just behind Mark Bavaro and just ahead of Trey Burton.

What's next for Reagor? He's an unrestricted free agent and possibly a team in desperate need of a receiver could snap him up for minimum wage.

The Eagles? They are missing A.J. Brown for an undetermined amount of time, and Reagor did play with Jalen Hurts for two years. And we know Howie Roseman loves bringing back players for a second stint.

But not this time. It's impossible to imagine Roseman revisiting one of the worst decisions of his career.