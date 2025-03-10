Eagles lose veteran free agent cornerback to Vikings

Eagles free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has agreed to terms of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Vikings, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. The deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money.

That’s a significant raise for Rodgers, who made $1.055 million in his one year with the Eagles - minimum wage for a three-year veteran - and has earned about $3.6 million so far in his career, according to Spotrac.

Rodgers had a very good season in his one year with the Eagles as the third cornerback. He started three games, playing 328 snaps – mainly when Darius Slay was banged up – and added 92 snaps in the postseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, his 73.2 grade was 24th-best out of 136 cornerbacks who played at least 200 defensive snaps in 2024.

With Rogers now in Minnesota and Slay reportedly agreeing to contract terms Monday with the Steelers, the heir apparent to start at outside corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell is 22-year-old Kelee Ringo, the Eagles’ 4th-round pick in 2022. Ringo played 199 defensive snaps as a rookie and 112 this past year. He recorded his only NFL interception off Tyrod Taylor when the Eagles beat the Giants late in 2023.

The Eagles could move Super Bowl hero Cooper DeJean from the slot outside, although the way he played this past year once he took over in the slot after the bye would seem to make that a non-starter.

The departures of Slay and Rodgers (and James Bradberry) leave the Eagles with only Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo and Eli Ricks as significant pieces at corner, with 30-year-old Parry Nickerson, undrafted A.J. Woods and former 49ers 6th-round pick Tariq Castro-Fields also on the roster.

Rodgers, 27, was originally a 6th-round pick of the Colts out of UMass. He had three interceptions in 2021 and started a career-high nine games in 2022 before he was suspended in June of 2023 for a year for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Eagles signed Rodgers two months after he was suspended even though he wasn’t allowed to be in the NovaCare Complex, speak with his coaches or participate in any team-related activities.

But during his suspension, he worked out on his own in Florida and constructed his day to mirror what he would have been doing if he was in Philadelphia with the Eagles. He was reinstated in April and immediately emerged as the team’s top backup cornerback during OTA practices.

Vikings cornerbacks coach Daronte Jones played at Temple in 1996.

