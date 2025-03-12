Takeoff: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann on Eagles free agency, beer can field goals

This week on the Takeoff podcast John Clark talks with Jake Elliott and Braden Mann after their Super Bowl win and as they prepare to face greatest athletes from across sport tee off in The PRO golf tournament for a $400,000 prize.
0:00 - Jake Elliot & Braden Mann getting ready for golf tournament
1:42 - Super Bowl Parade high jinx
9:42 - The realization of being up 34-0 at one point in the Super Bowl
11:47 - Getting revenge against the Chiefs
13:38 - Super Bowl records
15:30 - Kicking in the snow
18:33 - On the trip to the White House
20:13 - Losing teammates to free agency
23:45 - More nervous about kicking a game winning field goal or making a clinching putt?
28:20 - Which Philadelphia athlete is the best golfer?
31:02 - Tyler Brown
