Jalen Hurts among notable Eagles left off Pro Bowl roster

A little over a month ago, Jalen Hurts was the favorite to win the MVP Award.

Now he’s not even a Pro Bowler.

As the NFL Pro Bowl rosters were released on Wednesday night, Hurts was a notable omission after making it in 2022. The three quarterbacks taken from the NFC were 49ers’ Brock Purdy (starter), Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Hurts is a first-alternate, so it’s possible (even likely?) he could end up being a Pro Bowler for the 2023 season.

This season, Hurts is second among NFL quarterbacks in total touchdowns with a franchise-record 38. He trails just Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen who has 42 this season. Allen was also a notable omission from this year’s AFC roster.

In 16 games this season, Hurts has has led the Eagles to an 11-5 record, completing 66.1% of his passes for 3,803 yards with 23 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has also rushed for 601 yards, 15 more touchdowns with 5 lost fumbles.

Here’s a look at how those numbers stack up against the NFC Pro Bowl QBs:

Hurts: (11-5), 66.1%, 3,803 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs; 601 rushing yards, 15 TDs

Purdy: (12-4), 69.4%, 4,280 yards, 31 TDs, 11 INTs; 144 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Prescott: (11-5), 68.4%, 4,237 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INTs; 242 yards, 2 TDs

Stafford: (9-6), 62.6%, 3,965 yards, 24 TDs, 11 INTs; 65 rushing yards

It’s hard to make a case that Hurts deserves a Pro Bowl spot over Purdy or Prescott but he has better overall numbers than Stafford when you include the rushing stats. And the Eagles have a better record than the Rams. But perhaps the turnovers from Hurts kept him out.

While Hurts didn’t make the Pro Bowl, six of his teammates did: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, A.J. Brown, D’Andre Swift, Haason Reddick.

The Eagles also have several alternates aside from Hurts: kicker Jake Elliott (1st alternate), cornerback Darius Slay (1st), return specialist Britain Covey (2nd), defensive end Josh Sweat (2nd), tackle Jordan Mailata (3rd), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (4th), tight end Dallas Goedert (4th) and guard Cam Jurgens (5th).

The kicker ahead of Elliott is Brandon Aubrey from the Cowboys. The corners ahead of Slay are DaRon Bland, Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Johnson and Devon Witherspoon.

