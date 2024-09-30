Jalen Hurts isn't wrong — he does need to play better

TAMPA — Jalen Hurts said it a bunch of different ways during his postgame press conference after the Eagles’ 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

And he’s right.

He has to play better.

That was his common refrain on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium for just about every question hurled his way. It was as accountable as we have ever heard Hurts during his career.

“I think, overall, I just have to play better,” he said. “I have to play better. We have a ton of opportunities to lead the offense and really play complementary ball and that starts with me on that side of the ball. To get down like we did, I have to help the defense out — executing, communicating the things that I’m seeing on the field. Just trying to really create the momentum that we need to get in the end zone. It starts with me in terms of getting in the end zone and leading drives and I did not do a good enough job with that.”

It would be unfair to pin the entire loss on Hurts.

The defense offered no resistance against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Special teams had a disastrous turnover. And Hurts entered this game without the other three most important members of the offense: Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

But even with Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell and John Ross at receiver, the Eagles still have a solid offensive line. They still have Dallas Goedert. They still have Saquon Barkley.

Hurts has to be able to make something happen. And the Eagles on Sunday didn’t even get a first down until the 6:32 mark of the second quarter.

“There isn’t a doubt of anyone who steps on that field in terms of opportunity,” Hurts said. “You’ve got to give guys opportunities and put guys in positions to be successful. I have to play point out there and distribute it – really run the show and lead it, lead the charge offensively, and as a team. I’ve got to be better at that.”

So even without some of their stars, the Eagles have to be better. Because Hurts is supposed to be one of the Eagles’ best players too. He’s the guy who was on an MVP trajectory before a late-season injury as he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Where’s that guy?

Against the Bucs on Sunday, Hurts completed 18 of 30 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also had 8 carries for 20 yards and a score. It’s not like he played the worst game of his career, but he didn’t do enough either. He missed too many throws, made too many mistakes.

And his turnover problem showed up again.

As the Eagles tried to claw their way back into the game in the third quarter, they were in the red zone when Hurts avoided a blitz from Tampa linebacker Lavonte David. But then Hurts took too long to step up into a throw from the pocket and David circled back for a strip sack. That pretty much ended any hope of a comeback.

While head coach Nick Sirianni tried to excuse Hurts from blame for that turnover — saying that it’s not his fault if he’s trying to throw and gets hit from behind — but Hurts has to know better.

In that situation, Hurts’ internal clock has to speed up.

“I think it is a matter of being decisive and knowing exactly what you are about to do,” he said. “I think if we get that ball off, we have an opportunity to get (Grant) Calcaterra down the middle of the field, but we just didn’t end up having enough time in that situation.”

That was Hurts’ seventh turnover this season, just one behind Will Levis for the league lead. Hurts has 27 turnovers since the start of the 2023 season — that’s the most in the NFL.

And the Eagles are now -6 in turnover differential through four games. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

“I’ve got to be better,” Hurts said. “That’s the only thing I can say. I’ve got to be better. I think things will be better once we establish an identity for ourselves and we’re trying to figure that out.”

As an offense on Sunday, the Eagles managed just 227 yards, 16 first downs and 14 points. They averaged just 4.1 yards per offensive play.

The good news is that help is coming. There’s a strong chance the Eagles will get back Brown, Smith and Johnson when they return to action in Week 6 after an early Week 5 bye.

But Hurts needs to be better too. No doubt.

After hearing him say that over half a dozen times on Sunday afternoon, he was finally asked what he needs to improve most.

“Production,” Hurts said. “Taking care of the ball and just the efficiency. We have to put points on the board and that starts with me.”

