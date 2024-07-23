Jalen Hurts launches foundation to serve and mentor youth

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has launched the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which was created to “strengthen communities by serving, mentoring, and advancing youth.”

Hurts, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season in 2024 and announced the launch of his foundation on the Eagles report for training camp.

According to a release, the foundation is “committed to introducing resources and supporting programs promoting positive role models.”

Hurts has been active in the community during his NFL career but now has an official foundation to channel that work through.

“You can’t expect these kids to go out there and have big dreams and big goals and not have proper resources,” Hurts said in a press release. “Through the Jalen Hurts Foundation, I want to provide service and mentorship and ultimately advance our communities and youth. This is just the first step.”

When the bell rings, we will lead the charge for change.



This April, Hurts donated $200,000 to add more than 300 air conditioning units in 10 Philadelphia schools. Those 314 units should be in place by August, according to this recent release.

That mission will continue through the Keep It Cool Campaign, which is aiming to address the need for air conditioning in nearly 100 remaining schools.

“We believe that with sustained support and a belief in one’s self anyone can positively execute their purpose,” executive director of the Jalen Hurts Foundation Rachel Everett said in a statement.

While much of the work done by the Jalen Hurts Foundation will be in Philadelphia, the foundation will also focus on “education, financial wellness, mentorship, and supporting programs that uplift and support families nationwide.”

