10 of the craziest Jalen Hurts postseason stats

Jalen Hurts has accomplished so much already in his NFL career it's easy to forget that he's still only 26 years old.

Yet he's already taken four teams to the postseason, won five playoff games, reached two Super Bowls, netted 17 combined touchdowns and gone seven straight games without an interception.

Hurts turned in one of his finest postseason performances Sunday in the Eagles' 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game at the Linc.

With the Eagles headed to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX a week from Sunday, we gathered 10 of our favorite Jalen Hurts stats. Just imagine what these stats might look like after the Super Bowl.

1. Closing in on an NFL record

Hurts hasn’t thrown a postseason interception since his first career playoff game, the wild-card game in Tampa in 2021. He was picked off twice in that game, by Mike Edwards in the second quarter and Shaq Barrett in the third quarter. Since that Barrett INT on a pass intended for DeVonta Smith, Hurts has thrown 206 consecutive postseason pass attempts without an INT, the 2nd-longest streak in NFL history. Drew Brees set the record of 215 passes from the 2006 through 2011 seasons, a streak that ended when he was picked off by Dashon Goldson of the 49ers.

2. He already has this NFL record

Hurts has now gone seven straight postseason games with at least 20 passes and no interceptions, the longest streak in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes had a six-game streak and a handful of quarterbacks went five straight games, including Joe Montana, Roger Staubach and Brees. Overall, Hurts has gone nine straight starts without an interception, which is the 7th-longest streak ever recorded. Justin Herbert in 2024 and Tom Brady in 2010 share the record with nine straight. Several other quarterbacks have had nine-game streaks, including Kenny Pickett with the Steelers last year and with his one start this year.

3. One of the best ever

Hurts’ career postseason interception ratio – one every 117 attempts – is 6th-best in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts) behind only Jeff Hostetler (none in 115 attempts), Brock Purdy (one in 171 attempts), Kirk Cousins (one in 155), Alex Smith (two in 253) and Deshaun Watson (one in 126). Hurts has his career interception ratio down to one every 53 pass attempts, which is 9th-best in history.

4. Two Super Bowls and counting

Hurts on Sunday became only the fifth quarterback to reach two Super Bowls before his 27th birthday. The four others are Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes. He’s the 22nd quarterback overall to reach two but only the fourth NFC QB to reach two in the last 25 years, following Kurt Warner in 1999, 2001 and 2008, Eli Manning in 2007 and 2011 and Russell Wilson in 2013 and 2014. Other NFC QBs to reach at least two: Bart Starr, Fran Tarkenton, Roger Staubach, Joe Theismann, Joe Montana, Troy Aikman and Brett Favre.

5. You can’t keep him out of the end zone

With three rushing touchdowns Sunday, Hurts increased his career postseason total to nine, which ties him for 9th-most ever. The only players with more rushing touchdowns in their first eight career playoff games are Terrell Davis with 12 and John Riggins with 10. Hurts also had three rushing touchdowns in the Super Bowl, and he’s only the second player ever with two career postseason games with three or more touchdowns. LeGarrette Blount also did it twice but not with the Eagles. He had three twice against the Colts while he was with the Patriots – in 2013 and again in 2014. Hurts now has 18 total rushing touchdowns this year, which ties the NFL record for quarterbacks. He also had 18 in 2022, and Josh Allen had 18 last year. Including both regular season and postseason, Hurts now has five career games with three touchdowns. No other quarterback has more than two (Johnny Lujack, Tobin Rote, Daunte Culpepper).

6. This one goes to 100

Hurts 110.1 passer rating was his fifth over 100 in eight career postseason starts. The only players with more games with a 100 passer rating in their first five NFL seasons are Patrick Mahomes (7) and Russell Wilson (6). Hurts has a 105.0 passer rating this postseason, 2nd-highest in franchise history behind Nick Foles’ 115.7 in 2017. Hurts’ 65.8 career postseason completion percentage is 12th-highest all-time (minimum 100 passes).

7. 328 passes is a lot of passes

Hurts threw four interceptions in his first 79 passes this year. He’s thrown one in his last 328 passes. Since the first play of the second quarter of the Saints game in Week 3, when Tyronn Mathieu picked him off, the only interception Hurts has thrown was also on the first play of a second quarter – by Trevon Diggs in the first Cowboys game. Going back to the Diggs INT, Hurts has thrown 201 consecutive passes without an interception. He needs 38 passes to break the franchise record of 238 set by Nick Foles over the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

8. He doesn’t miss many

Hurts completed 71 percent of his passes in the win over the Commanders, his fourth career postseason game over 70 percent with no interceptions (minimum 20 attempts). Only three quarterbacks in history have had more: Patrick Mahomes (7), Josh Allen (6) and Tom Brady (5). Matt Ryan and Drew Brees have also had four. Hurts now has as many playoff games at 70 percent or higher with no INTs than every other quarterback in Eagles history combined. Nick Foles had two and Josh McCown had one but obviously only Foles as a starter.

9. Pretty good company

Hurts has 17 combined touchdowns in his eight postseason games – eight passing, nine rushing. That’s the 3th-most combined postseason touchdowns by any player before his 27th birthday. Hurts trails only Patrick Mahomes (33 in 11 games) and Josh Allen (19 in 8 games).

10. And he wasn’t even a 1st-round pick

Hurts’ five career postseason wins are 4th-most ever by a 2nd-round pick, behind Brett Favre (13), Drew Brees (9) and Ken Stabler (7) and one ahead of Ron Jaworski and Colin Kaepernick. Among quarterbacks drafted anywhere outsider the first round he ranks 12th, and one more win gets him up to ninth.

