Jalen Hurts updates his health after divisional round win

Despite suffering a leg injury in the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Rams on Sunday, quarterback Jalen Hurts says he’s confident he’ll be able to play in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

Hurts, 26, seemed to hurt his left leg while getting sacked midway through the second quarter and was clearly hobbled.

After one more run play play, Hurts took a trip to the blue medical tent but was able to stay in the game. He didn’t miss a single snap in the divisional round win but was clearly not as mobile after the injury.

“Tough game. A challenging game,” Hurts said. “I was able to finish the game, and we will see how the week goes.”

With the Eagles set to host the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at the Linc, Hurts said he’s confident he’ll be able to play.

Hurts was asked if his status is uncertain for next week.

“Great question. No,” Hurts said. “Just seeing how the week will go. Seeing how things progress.”

Hurts on Sunday completed 15 of 20 passes for 128 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception. He also had 7 runs for 70 yards, including a 44-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. But Hurts did take seven sacks, including a safety and another that took the Eagles out of field goal range.

What were Hurts’ takeaways about the pressure on Sunday?

“I’ll need to watch the film to be able to assess it better, but rhythm is everything,” Hurts said. “Rhythm is everything. And we just have to be able to find our rhythm in what we do.”

It was an up-and-down game for Hurts and we’ll have to see if his apparent leg injury will affect him in the conference title game next Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Eagles on Sunday rode their dynamic run game to a win. Saquon Barkley rushed for 205 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard touchdown run. The Eagles in total had 285 rushing yards in this game and just 350 total yards. The conditions weren’t ideal in the snow but the Eagles’ passing offense again had some trouble getting going, although they were victimized by two uncharacteristic drops from A.J. Brown.

Still, the Eagles are yearning to be better with their season again on the line next week.

“Enough is never enough,” Hurts said. “Our performance today was enough to win, but enough is never enough in terms of the standards we have for ourselves and what we want to do. There’s always a hunger. There’s always a drive for more and this urge to continue to improve, and that’s how it will continue to be. At this point in the season, the number one thing is about improving.

“When you play the game, it’s about improving, but the number one thing in playoff ball is winning and finding ways to win the game. We want to play complementary football, be able to find ways to win, and go out there and find a way to win.”

