Jason Kelce's thoughtful comparison of Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni

Jason Kelce said he couldn't really compare Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni.

Then he did exactly that.

Kelce's first coach and Kelce's last coach go head-to-head Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in a battle of the team with the best record in the NFC vs. the team with the best record in the AFC.

Kelce only played two years for Reid, and he only played two games one of those seasons. But he was around him long enough to understand why he’s one of the greatest coaches of all-time. And he’s been around Sirianni long enough to know why he could well be on his way.

“I love Andy,” Kelce said during an appearance Wednesday on the WIP Morning Show. “There's two teams that I haven't beaten that are on the schedule this year, and it's the Chiefs and the Seahawks.

“So, yeah, I'd love to get a win. Try not to make that the main focus. You try and just focus on the little keys to victory and doing your job and staying locked in. But Andy's had our number since he left Philadelphia. Looking forward to the game this week.”

Reid is 4-0 vs. the Eagles since leaving here after the 2012 season – a regular-season game over Chip Kelly at the Linc in 2013, a Week 2 win at Arrowhead during the Eagles’ 2017 championship season, a win at the Linc early in 2021 and the Super Bowl last year.

Reid was 3-0 vs. the Chiefs with the Eagles, so the last seven times the Eagles and Chiefs have played, Big Red has been the winning coach.

These are two of the most successful franchises in the NFL. At least one of them has played in four of the last six Super Bowls.

“It's tough for me to analyze Andy because I was so young,” Kelce said. “I feel like at that stage I was not analyzing coaches. Just bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and Andy had been there for so long at that point and I was just trying to earn a spot on the team. And then my second year I got hurt.

“But Andy undoubtedly had this aura to him when I got here. And that was later in his career. He was well-respected. Everybody loved him.

“And then obviously I was here for Nick when he first got a head coaching job. The press conference and you could see him working into being a head coach. So it was two very different parts of their careers.

“But they're both outstanding leaders. I think that they take accountability as good as anybody. They might be a little different in how they speak or maybe their mannerisms and whatnot, but they both take accountability for their mistakes. They both hold you accountable for your mistakes.

“I think Nick does such a phenomenal job in our team meetings. And such a phenomenal job at the overall game management side of it, and that's not to say that Andy didn't do that. But Nick is eye-openingly the most productive team meeting coach I've ever been around. Between clips of the game, clips of what people do well, what people didn’t do well, he really gets a lot of value out of those clips.

“He really goes out of his way to talk to each different (position) group. He's an outstanding communicator, he’s an outstanding facilitator of communication, which I think is important for a head coach.

“I think Andy is very serious. He's tough-nosed. He has this or about him at this point in his career because he's been so successful. But he's funny in a way that you know once you start talking to him, he will make you laugh like no other.

“And he’s probably one of the most brilliant offensive minds of this generation of football. Maybe the most. His offenses have been so dynamic everywhere he's been. And he's sustained people coming and going, leaving and whatnot. He was great in Green Bay. So there's something about Andy and how he puts together an offense, a roster and the play calling that has just been so impressive.”

