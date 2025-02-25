Howie Roseman reacts to news of Jason Peters' retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — An Eagles legend retired on Tuesday.

While most of the news coming out of the NFL Combine this week will be about the futures of all 32 teams, Seahawks general manager John Schneider announced that veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is retiring after 21 seasons to join the front office in Seattle.

Peters, 43, will most be remembered for his 12 seasons with the Eagles.

“Great, great player,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said on Tuesday. “That trade that we made, I was the personnel director at the time. The guy is just a freak of all freaks. They called him the Franchise for a reason. You felt that every Sunday going into a game that you had no worries no matter who the pass rusher was. Elite athlete, elite teammate, world champion.

“In my mind, no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Famer. Just incredible career. One of the many players that I don’t think I’d be standing up here if it wasn’t for the success of guys like that. Just really thankful for Jason Peters.”

The Eagles pulled off a trade to bring Peters to Philadelphia after the 2008 season in what will go down as one of the greatest moves in franchise history. The trade involved a first-round pick and then the Eagles reset the tackle market by signing Peters to a six-year, $60 million extension. It was well worth it.

Of Peters’ nine Pro Bowls, seven came as a member of the Eagles. He was a first-team All-Pro in both 2011 and 2013. Peters was also named as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, which will be important when Hall of Fame voting comes around. Peters will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2029.

After his first three Pro Bowl years with the Eagles, Peters missed the entire 2012 season with an Achilles injury. But he returned in 2013 and rattled off four consecutive Pro Bowls.

During his 12 years with the Eagles, Peters started 148 games. He is tied for eighth all-time in seasons with the Eagles and is tied for 16th in games played. While he was injured during the 2017 season, he became a Super Bowl champion that year and was integral behind the scenes. Peters’ took it upon himself to prepare his backup, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, to prepare the rest of the season and for Super Bowl LII.

The Bills signed Peters as an undrafted free agent tight end out of Arkansas in 2004 and he even spent some time on their practice squad before ascending into a Pro Bowl player.

Peters last played for the Seahawks in 2023. He was on their practice squad for part of 2024 but did not see game action. Peters official title in the Seahawks front office is “veteran mentor.”

